Change is on the horizon. Season 4 premiere on Sunday, January 7 at 9/8c.
During the big casino gala, an act of masculine bravado threatens the Hotel’s future.
Bella, Lucian, and others partake in the folly and thrills of the casino’s grand opening.
Rose and Alice return to Portofino. Cecil schemes to take control of the Hotel.
Cecil clashes with local gangsters. Emotions between Lucian and Constance come to a head.
Cecil tries to buy Bella’s affections. Lucian and Constance acknowledge their attraction.
Bella’s new friend and design partner meets Cecil upon his unexpected return to the hotel.
Bella must decide whether to accept her no-good husband Cecil back into her life, or not.
Don't miss the new season, starting Sunday, October 15 at 10/9c on MASTERPIECE on PBS.
