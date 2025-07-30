© 2025 Connecticut Public

Atomic People

Atomic People

Season 2025 Episode 1 | 1hr 25m 48s

Combining their personal accounts with archive footage, "Atomic People" features a number of voices from some of the only people left on Earth to have survived a nuclear bomb.

Aired: 08/03/25 | Expires: 11/02/25
Extras
Watch 0:30
NOVA
Human: Building Empires Preview
Discover how two revolutionary ancient inventions changed the course of humanity forever.
Preview: S52 E16 | 0:30
Watch 0:30
NOVA
Human: Into the Americas Preview
Follow ancient humans’ journey into an icy and perilous new land.
Preview: S52 E15 | 0:30
Watch 0:30
NOVA
Human: Neanderthal Encounters Preview
Discover how Homo sapiens outlasted Neanderthals – and how they helped make us who we are today.
Preview: S52 E14 | 0:30
Watch 0:30
NOVA
Human: Journeys Preview
Follow Homo sapiens as they venture out of Africa and spread farther than any other human species.
Preview: S52 E13 | 0:30
Watch 0:30
NOVA
Human: Origins Preview
Trace the remarkable origin story of Homo sapiens and the crucial moments that shaped our species.
Preview: S52 E12 | 0:30
Watch 0:30
Big Cats 24/7
Season 2 Preview
Big Cats 24/7 is back in the stunning Okavango Delta, revealing the dramatic lives of its big cats.
Preview: S2 | 0:30
Watch 2:23
Great Performances
Piotr Beczała performs "Nessun Dorma"
From the Schönbrunn Palace Park, Piotr Beczała performs "Nessun Dorma."
Clip: S52 E23 | 2:23
Watch 2:31
Great Performances
The Vienna Boys Choir perform "The Elves Song"
The Vienna Boys Choir performs "The Elves Song" from "The Rhine Nixies."
Clip: S52 E23 | 2:31
Watch 2:22
American Experience
Trailer | Clearing the Air: The War on Smog
Watch a preview of Clearing the Air: The War on Smog.
Preview: S37 E4 | 2:22
Watch 0:30
Professor T
Season 4 Preview
Professor Tempest and the police return to solve more complex and intriguing crimes.
Preview: S4 | 0:30