Before We Die

Episode 1

Season 1 Episode 1 | 47m 34s

When her married lover and fellow police officer Sean Hardacre goes missing under mysterious circumstances, Detective Inspector Hannah Laing persuades her colleagues to launch an urgent manhunt. She manages to contact one of Sean's confidential sources, but can "Issy" help her discover Sean's whereabouts before it's too late?

Aired: 03/19/22 | Expires: 04/03/22
Funding for Before We Die is provided by Viking.
Watch 46:38
Before We Die
Episode 1
Hannah and Billy pursue their own investigation while Dubravka is pressured by her nephew.
Episode: S2 E1 | 46:38
Watch 46:24
Before We Die
Episode 4
Hannah takes justice into her own hands. Hannah and Billy make a breakthrough.
Episode: S2 E4 | 46:24
Watch 46:42
Before We Die
Episode 3
Hannah and Billy try to protect Christian when they discover Bianca was sent home.
Episode: S2 E3 | 46:42
Watch 46:09
Before We Die
Episode 2
Dubravka’s daughter is sent home and punished. Hannah and Billy uncover the leak.
Episode: S2 E2 | 46:09
Watch 46:43
Before We Die
Episode 5
Hannah tries to rescue Bianca and finds herself in a deadly standoff with Dubravka.
Episode: S2 E5 | 46:43
Watch 47:06
Before We Die
Episode 6
The police face an unpleasant surprise. Hannah sets up a showdown.
Episode: S1 E6 | 47:06
Watch 44:28
Before We Die
Episode 5
Hannah and Billy know how the drugs will be smuggled in but they don’t know when or where.
Episode: S1 E5 | 44:28
Watch 46:55
Before We Die
Episode 4
Bianca figures out what has really happened to Stefan and makes a proposal to Christian.
Episode: S1 E4 | 46:55
Watch 46:56
Before We Die
Episode 3
Stefan tells Davor that Christian is talking to the police. Will Christian's story work?
Episode: S1 E3 | 46:56
Watch 46:48
Before We Die
Episode 2
Hannah and partner Billy Murdoch investigate the Mimica family.
Episode: S1 E2 | 46:48