Chautauqua at 150: Wynton Marsalis’ All Rise

Season 1 Episode 1 | 54m 55s

Celebrate the story and lasting impact of this iconic institution through inspiring stories of faith and democracy with a stirring performance of Wynton Marsalis' "All Rise" and appearances by Kathryn Hahn, Kwame Alexander, Misty Copeland, and more.

Aired: 02/10/25 | Expires: 03/11/25
Changing Planet
Season 4 Preview
Dr. M. Sanjayan investigates the largest river restoration ever attempted in the United States.
Preview: S4 | 0:30
Independent Lens
Trailer | Home Court
The coming-of-age story and rise of Ashley Chea, a Cambodian American basketball prodigy.
Preview: S26 E14 | 0:30
Call the Midwife
Season 14 Preview
The midwives enter the 1970s, which brings with it new challenges for Nonnatus House.
Preview: S14 | 0:30
Lucy Worsley Investigates
Bloody Mary: The first woman to be crowned Queen
A coronation designed for Kings, presented some problems for the first Queen.
Clip: S2 E4 | 2:55
Lucy Worsley Investigates
Bloody Mary: Her earliest portrait
A rare glimpse of Mary as a child from 1552. There's no sign of "Bloody Mary" here?
Clip: S2 E4 | 4:05
Lucy Worsley Investigates
Episode 4 Preview
Lucy investigates Queen Mary I - was she really as bloody as history suggests?
Preview: S2 E4 | 0:30
Secrets of the Dead
How Americans Profited Off Looted Art
With the explosion of American museums in the 1950s, provenance took a backseat.
Clip: S22 E6 | 1:46
Secrets of the Dead
Preview | Plunderer: The Life and Times of a Nazi Art Thief (Part Two)
Historian Jonathan Petropoulos investigates the post-war life of former Nazi art dealer Bruno Lohse.
Preview: S22 E6 | 0:32
NOVA
Baltimore Bridge Collapse Preview
Follow the investigation into the deadly container ship collision that closed the Port of Baltimore.
Preview: S52 E6 | 0:30
American Experience
This flag helped end lynching in the U.S.
How did a flag on the streets of Manhattan help end lynching in the United States?
Clip: S37 E1 | 3:33