Latest Episodes
With the lion pride now the biggest in Africa, competition for food is fierce.
The team witnesses a baby boom in the Delta, putting lion, leopard and cheetah mothers to the test.
The annual flood has finally arrived at Okavango Delta, bringing new challenges for the big cats.
After fighting intruders, the dominant male lions disappear, leaving their family exposed.
The Big Cats 24/7 team follows lions, leopards and cheetahs in the Okavango Delta.
The team faces a wildfire, forcing the resident big cats to swiftly adapt.
Extras
A male leopard grabs Xudum’s cub after a harrowing confrontation.
The team witnesses a baby boom in the Delta, putting lion, leopard and cheetah mothers to the test.
This situation gets critical for Xudum the leopard who desperately needs to feed.
A revolution in low light camera technology offers a rare glimpse of leopard cubs in their den.
Filmmaker Gordon Buchanan fears the worst for Matho’s lost lion cub.
The lions escape a herd of buffalo by heading into deep water, only to risk attracting crocodiles.
A male leopard enters the floodplain, taking everyone by surprise.
The annual flood has finally arrived at Okavango Delta, bringing new challenges for the big cats.
Sub-adult males may be physically larger than cubs, but intruder lions still pose a big threat.
With Big Toe and Madumo missing in action, will the lionesses be able to protect their cubs?