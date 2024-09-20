Episode Three

Extras
Ridley intensifies his investigation to discover what happened to Tara Dunning.
Ridley investigates when Tara Dunning, beloved wife and mother, vanishes from her tranquil village.
Get a sneak peek at a brand new season of NATURE on PBS.
In Congo, filmmaker Vianet Djenguet comes face to face with the forest’s largest gorilla.
With Carol off the case, Ridley races to discover the truth about who shot Oliver Grant.
After more shocking murders, the team moves in on billionaire Freddie Klink. Is he the mastermind?
Susan and Andreas visit Stefan in prison. Will Susan solve Cecily's mysterious disappearance?
A large litter of cubs can indicate a healthy pride, but it also means more mouths to feed.
With the lion pride now the biggest in Africa, competition for food is fierce.
Tsebe’s desperate hunger leads to a dangerous battle against a crocodile for a much-needed meal.
Latest Episodes
The team witnesses a baby boom in the Delta, putting lion, leopard and cheetah mothers to the test.
The annual flood has finally arrived at Okavango Delta, bringing new challenges for the big cats.
The team faces a wildfire, forcing the resident big cats to swiftly adapt.
The Big Cats 24/7 team follows lions, leopards and cheetahs in the Okavango Delta.