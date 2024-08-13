Episode Five

Extras
Ridley intensifies his investigation to discover what happened to Tara Dunning.
Discover the wildlife of Transylvania, a mysterious region hiding some of Europe’s last wilderness.
Ridley investigates when Tara Dunning, beloved wife and mother, vanishes from her tranquil village.
In Congo, filmmaker Vianet Djenguet comes face to face with the forest’s largest gorilla.
Get a sneak peek at a brand new season of NATURE on PBS.
Conservationists put themselves at risk to habituate a notoriously protective 500-pound silverback.
A mother gorilla feeds her infant within the gaze of the outsiders.
After more shocking murders, the team moves in on billionaire Freddie Klink. Is he the mastermind?
With Carol off the case, Ridley races to discover the truth about who shot Oliver Grant.
Susan and Andreas visit Stefan in prison. Will Susan solve Cecily's mysterious disappearance?
With the lion pride now the biggest in Africa, competition for food is fierce.
The annual flood has finally arrived at Okavango Delta, bringing new challenges for the big cats.
After fighting intruders, the dominant male lions disappear, leaving their family exposed.
The team faces a wildfire, forcing the resident big cats to swiftly adapt.
The Big Cats 24/7 team follows lions, leopards and cheetahs in the Okavango Delta.