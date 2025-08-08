Extras
Discover how two revolutionary ancient inventions changed the course of humanity forever.
Follow ancient humans’ journey into an icy and perilous new land.
Phil Sharp’s RNA breakthrough sparked a revolution in science, health, and biotech.
Discover how Homo sapiens outlasted Neanderthals – and how they helped make us who we are today.
Follow Homo sapiens as they venture out of Africa and spread farther than any other human species.
Appraisal: Gustav Stickley Desk, ca. 1910
Trace the remarkable origin story of Homo sapiens and the crucial moments that shaped our species.
The Xudum pride mums lock jaws with "The Rogue Boys," an intruding male coalition.
Lediba and cub have their meal interrupted by a male lion. As night falls, she takes a huge risk.
One woman’s journey from heroin addiction to healing, recovery, and hope.
Under attack from intruder male lions, the mums with young cubs must find the rest of the pride.
With the dominant males gone, intruder lions close in on the Xudum pride’s young cubs.
With the lion pride now the biggest in Africa, competition for food is fierce.
The team witnesses a baby boom in the Delta, putting lion, leopard and cheetah mothers to the test.
The annual flood has finally arrived at Okavango Delta, bringing new challenges for the big cats.
After fighting intruders, the dominant male lions disappear, leaving their family exposed.
The Big Cats 24/7 team follows lions, leopards and cheetahs in the Okavango Delta.
The team faces a wildfire, forcing the resident big cats to swiftly adapt.