Big Cats 24/7

The Rogue Boys

Season 2 Episode 1

The "Big Cats 24/7" team returns to the Okavango Delta. With older cubs to feed, the lionesses must hunt around the clock. Leopardess Xudum moves away, so the team focuses on new leopard mum Lediba. Pobe the cheetah returns with two cubs of her own.

Aired: 09/09/25
Latest Episodes
All
  • All
  • Big Cats 24/7 Season 2
  • Big Cats 24/7
Big Cats 24/7
A Pride Divided
Under attack from intruder male lions, the mums with young cubs must find the rest of the pride.
Episode: S2 E3
Big Cats 24/7
Under Siege
With the dominant males gone, intruder lions close in on the Xudum pride’s young cubs.
Episode: S2 E2
Watch 54:31
Big Cats 24/7
Episode Six
With the lion pride now the biggest in Africa, competition for food is fierce.
Episode: S1 E6 | 54:31
Watch 54:32
Big Cats 24/7
Episode Five
The team witnesses a baby boom in the Delta, putting lion, leopard and cheetah mothers to the test.
Episode: S1 E5 | 54:32
Watch 54:31
Big Cats 24/7
Episode Four
The annual flood has finally arrived at Okavango Delta, bringing new challenges for the big cats.
Episode: S1 E4 | 54:31
Watch 54:33
Big Cats 24/7
Episode Three
After fighting intruders, the dominant male lions disappear, leaving their family exposed.
Episode: S1 E3 | 54:33
Watch 54:33
Big Cats 24/7
Episode One
The Big Cats 24/7 team follows lions, leopards and cheetahs in the Okavango Delta.
Episode: S1 E1 | 54:33
Watch 54:33
Big Cats 24/7
Episode Two
The team faces a wildfire, forcing the resident big cats to swiftly adapt.
Episode: S1 E2 | 54:33