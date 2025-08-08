© 2025 Connecticut Public

Big Cats 24/7

New Beginnings

Season 2 Episode 5

The core of the Xudum Pride has fled south, but a group of its young females surprises the team in the north. Meanwhile, tragedy strikes the cheetah mother, Pobe, and Lediba, the leopard, struggles to provide for her ever-growing cub.

Aired: 09/30/25
Extras
Watch 0:30
NOVA
Human: Building Empires Preview
Discover how two revolutionary ancient inventions changed the course of humanity forever.
Preview: S52 E16 | 0:30
Watch 0:30
NOVA
Human: Into the Americas Preview
Follow ancient humans’ journey into an icy and perilous new land.
Preview: S52 E15 | 0:30
Watch 3:17
Big Cats 24/7
Can the Lion Pride Bring Down a Buffalo?
The Xudum pride works together to bring down a huge buffalo, but things don't go according to plan.
Clip: S2 E6 | 3:17
Watch 0:30
Independent Lens
Trailer | Cracking the Code: Phil Sharp and the Biotech Revolution
Phil Sharp’s RNA breakthrough sparked a revolution in science, health, and biotech.
Preview: S27 E1 | 0:30
Watch 0:30
NOVA
Human: Neanderthal Encounters Preview
Discover how Homo sapiens outlasted Neanderthals – and how they helped make us who we are today.
Preview: S52 E14 | 0:30
Watch 3:18
Big Cats 24/7
Angry Elephants vs. Lion Cubs
Elephants threaten the safety of lion mum Serami’s cubs.
Clip: S2 E5 | 3:18
Watch 3:14
Big Cats 24/7
Leopard Hunting Monkeys
Lediba shows off her incredible agility while hunting monkeys high above the ground in the treetops.
Clip: S2 E5 | 3:14
Watch 0:30
NOVA
Human: Journeys Preview
Follow Homo sapiens as they venture out of Africa and spread farther than any other human species.
Preview: S52 E13 | 0:30
Watch 3:13
Big Cats 24/7
Cheetah Mom Teaches Her Cubs to Hunt
Pobe catches an impala then allows her cubs to chase it, marking an important moment for the cubs.
Clip: S2 E4 | 3:13
Watch 3:10
Big Cats 24/7
Male Leopard Threatens Leopard Cub
Lediba and her cub face-off with male leopard Bongwe.
Clip: S2 E4 | 3:10
Latest Episodes
All
  • All
  • Big Cats 24/7 Season 2
  • Big Cats 24/7
Big Cats 24/7
Succession
A new generation of lions, cheetahs, and leopards comes of age in Botswana’s Okavango Delta.
Episode: S2 E6
Big Cats 24/7
Reunion
Xudum lionesses struggle to feed their cubs as Lediba and Pobe fight to protect their young.
Episode: S2 E4
Big Cats 24/7
A Pride Divided
Under attack from intruder male lions, the mums with young cubs must find the rest of the pride.
Episode: S2 E3
Big Cats 24/7
The Rogue Boys
The "Big Cats 24/7" team returns to the Okavango Delta to catch up with old friends.
Episode: S2 E1
Big Cats 24/7
Under Siege
With the dominant males gone, intruder lions close in on the Xudum pride’s young cubs.
Episode: S2 E2
Watch 54:31
Big Cats 24/7
Episode Six
With the lion pride now the biggest in Africa, competition for food is fierce.
Episode: S1 E6 | 54:31
Watch 54:32
Big Cats 24/7
Episode Five
The team witnesses a baby boom in the Delta, putting lion, leopard and cheetah mothers to the test.
Episode: S1 E5 | 54:32
Watch 54:31
Big Cats 24/7
Episode Four
The annual flood has finally arrived at Okavango Delta, bringing new challenges for the big cats.
Episode: S1 E4 | 54:31
Watch 54:33
Big Cats 24/7
Episode Three
After fighting intruders, the dominant male lions disappear, leaving their family exposed.
Episode: S1 E3 | 54:33
Watch 54:33
Big Cats 24/7
Episode One
The Big Cats 24/7 team follows lions, leopards and cheetahs in the Okavango Delta.
Episode: S1 E1 | 54:33