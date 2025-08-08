New Beginnings

Extras
Discover how two revolutionary ancient inventions changed the course of humanity forever.
Follow ancient humans’ journey into an icy and perilous new land.
The Xudum pride works together to bring down a huge buffalo, but things don't go according to plan.
Phil Sharp’s RNA breakthrough sparked a revolution in science, health, and biotech.
Discover how Homo sapiens outlasted Neanderthals – and how they helped make us who we are today.
Elephants threaten the safety of lion mum Serami’s cubs.
Lediba shows off her incredible agility while hunting monkeys high above the ground in the treetops.
Follow Homo sapiens as they venture out of Africa and spread farther than any other human species.
Pobe catches an impala then allows her cubs to chase it, marking an important moment for the cubs.
Lediba and her cub face-off with male leopard Bongwe.
A new generation of lions, cheetahs, and leopards comes of age in Botswana’s Okavango Delta.
Xudum lionesses struggle to feed their cubs as Lediba and Pobe fight to protect their young.
Under attack from intruder male lions, the mums with young cubs must find the rest of the pride.
The "Big Cats 24/7" team returns to the Okavango Delta to catch up with old friends.
With the dominant males gone, intruder lions close in on the Xudum pride’s young cubs.
With the lion pride now the biggest in Africa, competition for food is fierce.
The team witnesses a baby boom in the Delta, putting lion, leopard and cheetah mothers to the test.
The annual flood has finally arrived at Okavango Delta, bringing new challenges for the big cats.
After fighting intruders, the dominant male lions disappear, leaving their family exposed.
The Big Cats 24/7 team follows lions, leopards and cheetahs in the Okavango Delta.