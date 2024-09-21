© 2024 Connecticut Public

FCC Public Inspection Files:
WEDH · WEDN · WEDW · WEDY
WECS · WEDW-FM · WNPR · WPKT · WRLI-FM · WVOF
Public Files Contact · ATSC 3.0 FAQ
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Big Cats 24/7

Episode Four

Season 1 Episode 4

The Okavango Delta is transformed by the arrival of the flood, bringing new challenges for the big cats. The lion cubs experience water and its dangers for the first time.

Aired: 10/01/24
Extras
Watch 47:13
Ridley
The Memory Jar, Part 2
Ridley intensifies his investigation to discover what happened to Tara Dunning.
Episode: S2 E8 | 47:13
Watch 49:08
Ridley
The Memory Jar, Part 1
Ridley investigates when Tara Dunning, beloved wife and mother, vanishes from her tranquil village.
Episode: S2 E7 | 49:08
Watch 4:30
Nature
NATURE - Season 43
Get a sneak peek at a brand new season of NATURE on PBS.
Preview: S43 | 4:30
Watch 0:30
Nature
Preview of Silverback
In Congo, filmmaker Vianet Djenguet comes face to face with the forest’s largest gorilla.
Preview: S43 E1 | 0:30
Watch 49:10
Moonflower Murders
Episode 6
Susan and Andreas visit Stefan in prison. Will Susan solve Cecily's mysterious disappearance?
Episode: S2024 E6 | 49:10
Watch 47:16
Ridley
Fool For Love, Part 2
With Carol off the case, Ridley races to discover the truth about who shot Oliver Grant.
Episode: S2 E6 | 47:16
Watch 48:01
Van der Valk
Episode 6: Secrets in Amsterdam: Part 2
After more shocking murders, the team moves in on billionaire Freddie Klink. Is he the mastermind?
Episode: S4 E6 | 48:01
Watch 6:17
Big Cats 24/7
Competition for Food Increases with More Mouths to Feed
A large litter of cubs can indicate a healthy pride, but it also means more mouths to feed.
Clip: S1 E6 | 6:17
Watch 2:52
Big Cats 24/7
Female Leopard Defending Cubs from Male Leopard Caught on Thermal Camera
A male leopard grabs Xudum’s cub after a harrowing confrontation.
Clip: S1 E6 | 2:52
Watch 0:30
Big Cats 24/7
Episode Six Preview
With the lion pride now the biggest in Africa, competition for food is fierce.
Preview: S1 E6 | 0:30
Latest Episodes
Big Cats 24/7
Episode Six
With the lion pride now the biggest in Africa, competition for food is fierce.
Episode: S1 E6
Big Cats 24/7
Episode Five
The team witnesses a baby boom in the Delta, putting lion, leopard and cheetah mothers to the test.
Episode: S1 E5
Watch 54:33
Big Cats 24/7
Episode Three
After fighting intruders, the dominant male lions disappear, leaving their family exposed.
Episode: S1 E3 | 54:33
Watch 54:33
Big Cats 24/7
Episode Two
The team faces a wildfire, forcing the resident big cats to swiftly adapt.
Episode: S1 E2 | 54:33
Watch 54:33
Big Cats 24/7
Episode One
The Big Cats 24/7 team follows lions, leopards and cheetahs in the Okavango Delta.
Episode: S1 E1 | 54:33