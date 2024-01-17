SCOTUS: Flash Point

Extras
Giant fossils uncovered in the Sahara Desert reveal new secrets of how whales evolved.
Change is on the horizon. Season 4 premiere on Sunday, January 7 at 9/8c.
The Nazis are ready to smuggle their goods into Chile, but Pedro steals everything.
Josefina asks Antonia for help finding her fiancé.
Eloísa is fired from the British Hospital after the attempted murder of Gato,
Pedro searches for the soldier's identity while Eloi seeks revenge at the port.
Gaspar and the police are following false leads regarding recent events at the port.
Josefina blames Eloísa for her breakup with Gaspar, causing a scandal in Valparaíso.
Gaspar investigates port deaths linked to Pedro.
Gregorio is infatuated with Margot, but he must stop flirting due to his Nazi ties.
Examine Americans’ perception of the appropriate social role of sports.
Guests will discuss the history of the women’s movement and the hurdles that remain.
Examine how the democratization of media has become a threat to democracy
A panel discusses the role of race in American politics.
A panel discusses how wealth inequality is making America poor.
Explore the schism between the way we are and how we think of the world.
A panel explores how they’ve found common ground on the home front.
Discuss the life and death battle between autocracy and democracy.
A profile of those who have overcome adversity through grit, resilience and determination.
Discussing the court and how it is exacerbating the country’s deep divisions.