Common Ground with Jane Whitney

SCOTUS: Flash Point

Season 3 Episode 301 | 56m 46s

Once the country's most admired and trusted government institution, the Supreme Court is now the point of the political spear. Jane Whitney and a panel of legal scholars from across the political spectrum discuss the swirling controversy enveloping SCOTUS and the burgeoning efforts to reform the court in what is billed as an effort to save it from itself.

Aired: 01/21/24 | Expires: 01/21/27
Distributed nationally by American Public Television
Latest Episodes
Watch 56:46
Common Ground with Jane Whitney
Game Over: Politics & Sports
Examine Americans’ perception of the appropriate social role of sports.
Episode: S2 E202 | 56:46
Watch 56:46
Common Ground with Jane Whitney
Power Remix: Women On Top
Guests will discuss the history of the women’s movement and the hurdles that remain.
Episode: S2 E206 | 56:46
Watch 56:46
Common Ground with Jane Whitney
Is Social Media The End of Civilization?
Examine how the democratization of media has become a threat to democracy
Episode: S2 E205 | 56:46
Watch 56:46
Common Ground with Jane Whitney
Democracy In Color
A panel discusses the role of race in American politics.
Episode: S2 E207 | 56:46
Watch 56:46
Common Ground with Jane Whitney
A Tale of Two Economies
A panel discusses how wealth inequality is making America poor.
Episode: S2 E211 | 56:46
Watch 56:46
Common Ground with Jane Whitney
Is The World Getting Worse – Or Better
Explore the schism between the way we are and how we think of the world.
Episode: S2 E210 | 56:46
Watch 56:46
Common Ground with Jane Whitney
Finale: Love & Polarized Politics
A panel explores how they’ve found common ground on the home front.
Episode: S2 E212 | 56:46
Watch 56:46
Common Ground with Jane Whitney
Democracy: The Last Dance?
Discuss the life and death battle between autocracy and democracy.
Episode: S2 E204 | 56:46
Watch 56:46
Common Ground with Jane Whitney
Overcoming Adversity
A profile of those who have overcome adversity through grit, resilience and determination.
Episode: S2 E209 | 56:46
Watch 56:46
Common Ground with Jane Whitney
SCOTUS: Triumph or Tragedy?
Discussing the court and how it is exacerbating the country’s deep divisions.
Episode: S2 E203 | 56:46