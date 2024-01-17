© 2024 Connecticut Public

Common Ground with Jane Whitney

Climate: Minutes to Midnight?

Season 3 Episode 303 | 56m 46s

As climate change moves from an imminent peril to a deadly reality for vast swaths of the country, a panel of nationally recognized groundbreakers discusses the gaping dichotomy between what scientists say needs to be done to moderate an impending disaster and the political reality of what is possible. The panel examines the issues' role in elections and the role of private citizens and companies.

Aired: 01/21/24 | Expires: 01/21/27
Distributed nationally by American Public Television
Watch 56:46
Common Ground with Jane Whitney
SCOTUS: Flash Point
Legal scholars discuss the swirling controversy enveloping SCOTUS.
Episode: S3 E301 | 56:46
Watch 56:46
Common Ground with Jane Whitney
Democracy in Danger: Tipping Point?
A panel discusses the life-and-death battle between autocracy and democracy.
Episode: S3 E302 | 56:46
Watch 56:46
Common Ground with Jane Whitney
Culture War: America’s Blood Sport
A panel discusses how usurping cultural identities for partisan gain hurts our nation.
Episode: S3 E305 | 56:46
Watch 56:46
Common Ground with Jane Whitney
Power Remix: Women On Fire
A panel discusses the current status of women and what feminism means to a new generation.
Episode: S3 E304 | 56:46
Watch 56:46
Common Ground with Jane Whitney
The American Dream: Wake Up Call?
This episode examines the connections between our political and economic crises.
Episode: S3 E306 | 56:46
Watch 56:46
Common Ground with Jane Whitney
Game Over: Politics & Sports
Examine Americans’ perception of the appropriate social role of sports.
Episode: S2 E202 | 56:46
Watch 56:46
Common Ground with Jane Whitney
Power Remix: Women On Top
Guests will discuss the history of the women’s movement and the hurdles that remain.
Episode: S2 E206 | 56:46
Watch 56:46
Common Ground with Jane Whitney
Is Social Media The End of Civilization?
Examine how the democratization of media has become a threat to democracy
Episode: S2 E205 | 56:46
Watch 56:46
Common Ground with Jane Whitney
Democracy In Color
A panel discusses the role of race in American politics.
Episode: S2 E207 | 56:46
Watch 56:46
Common Ground with Jane Whitney
A Tale of Two Economies
A panel discusses how wealth inequality is making America poor.
Episode: S2 E211 | 56:46