Can This Marriage Be Saved? Avoiding National Divorce

Extras
Historian Annette Gordon-Reed. The American Revolution premieres November 16.
Historian Stephen Conway. The American Revolution premieres November 16.
Historian Christopher Brown. The American Revolution premieres November 16.
Historian Stephen Conway on the psychological impact of Saratoga on the British.
Step behind the scenes of Ken Burns’s new film to see how The American Revolution came to life.
The filmmakers on how understanding the people of the Revolution can help us understand who we are.
Filmmakers discuss how they used stories of both well-known and lesser known figures.
The filmmakers discuss how the story of The American Revolution came together.
The filmmakers discuss how they crafted imagery to help tell the story of the American Revolution.
Ken Burns, Sarah Botstein, and David Schmidt on the challenges of telling America's origin story.
Latest Episodes
Common Ground with Jane Whitney Season 5
-
Common Ground with Jane Whitney Season 3
-
Common Ground with Jane Whitney Season 2
Common Ground examines the swirling malaise that’s overwhelming American men.
Common Ground unpacks the implications of evangelicals’ close embrace of the Republican party.
A panel discusses the life-and-death battle between autocracy and democracy.
Legal scholars discuss the swirling controversy enveloping SCOTUS.
A panel delves into the electoral system's fate and the future of the two-party system.
A panel explores the shift from valuing science to embracing "alternate facts,"
Young people talk about their visions for the future and how they're empowering change.
A panel discusses what can possibly be done to combat climate change.
A panel discusses how usurping cultural identities for partisan gain hurts our nation.
A panel discusses the current status of women and what feminism means to a new generation.