Common Ground with Jane Whitney

Can This Marriage Be Saved? Avoiding National Divorce

Season 5 Episode 501 | 56m 46s

Weary from living in an ideological war zone, that’s often compared to a toxic marriage, many Americans say it’s long past time for a national divorce. “Common Ground” weighs in: Will life be better – or worse – if the red and blue states split and the great American experiment ends? Or, can we overcome our seemingly irreconcilable differences?

Aired: 09/30/25
Distributed nationally by American Public Television
Watch 56:46
Common Ground with Jane Whitney
What’s the Matter with Men
Common Ground examines the swirling malaise that’s overwhelming American men.
Episode: S5 E503 | 56:46
Watch 56:46
Common Ground with Jane Whitney
Do Evangelicals Get A Bum Rap?
Common Ground unpacks the implications of evangelicals’ close embrace of the Republican party.
Episode: S5 E502 | 56:46
Watch 56:46
Common Ground with Jane Whitney
Democracy in Danger: Tipping Point?
A panel discusses the life-and-death battle between autocracy and democracy.
Episode: S3 E302 | 56:46
Watch 56:46
Common Ground with Jane Whitney
SCOTUS: Flash Point
Legal scholars discuss the swirling controversy enveloping SCOTUS.
Episode: S3 E301 | 56:46
Watch 56:46
Common Ground with Jane Whitney
Presidential Politics: Surviving The Cycle
A panel delves into the electoral system's fate and the future of the two-party system.
Episode: S3 E312 | 56:46
Watch 56:46
Common Ground with Jane Whitney
Reality Bites Back: America’s Trip Down Fantasy Lane
A panel explores the shift from valuing science to embracing "alternate facts,"
Episode: S3 E311 | 56:46
Watch 56:46
Common Ground with Jane Whitney
Youth Activism: Tomorrow’s Protest Today
Young people talk about their visions for the future and how they're empowering change.
Episode: S3 E310 | 56:46
Watch 56:46
Common Ground with Jane Whitney
Climate: Minutes to Midnight?
A panel discusses what can possibly be done to combat climate change.
Episode: S3 E303 | 56:46
Watch 56:46
Common Ground with Jane Whitney
Culture War: America’s Blood Sport
A panel discusses how usurping cultural identities for partisan gain hurts our nation.
Episode: S3 E305 | 56:46
Watch 56:46
Common Ground with Jane Whitney
Power Remix: Women On Fire
A panel discusses the current status of women and what feminism means to a new generation.
Episode: S3 E304 | 56:46