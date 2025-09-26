© 2025 Connecticut Public

Common Ground with Jane Whitney

What’s the Matter with Men

Season 5 Episode 503 | 56m 46s

Incel. Misogyny. Toxic masculinity. Men are powering a type of reactionary politics, premised on a return to a time when men could be men. It’s a response to the malaise engulfing men and threatens the entire social order. Common Ground examines this national epidemic and discusses how we can provide boys with a more positive and inclusive social narrative of masculinity.

Extras
Watch 0:20
The American Revolution
'We Would Not Have Had a Country Without Him'
Historian Annette Gordon-Reed. The American Revolution premieres November 16.
Preview: 0:20
Watch 3:37
The American Revolution
Inside Look | People Just Like Us
The filmmakers on how understanding the people of the Revolution can help us understand who we are.
Clip: 3:37
Watch 3:57
The American Revolution
Inside Look | Finding Facts
The filmmakers discuss how the story of The American Revolution came together.
Clip: 3:57
Watch 6:29
The American Revolution
Inside Look | Making the Revolution
The filmmakers discuss how they crafted imagery to help tell the story of the American Revolution.
Clip: 6:29
Watch 6:18
The American Revolution
Inside Look | Our Origin Story
Ken Burns, Sarah Botstein, and David Schmidt on the challenges of telling America's origin story.
Clip: 6:18
The American Revolution
Inside Look: Making The American Revolution
Step behind the scenes of Ken Burns’s new film to see how The American Revolution came to life.
Special:
Watch 0:43
The American Revolution
The First Shot
A single shot echoes on Lexington Green, and the American Revolution begins.
Clip: 0:43
Watch 2:20
The American Revolution
Official Trailer | The Revolution that Changed the World
THE AMERICAN REVOLUTION, a new six-part, 12-hour documentary from Ken Burns.
Preview: 2:20
Watch 5:13
The American Revolution
Inside Look | Sounds of the Revolution
The filmmakers on how they tapped a broad range of influences to recreate the music of the era.
Clip: 5:13
Watch 10:33
The American Revolution
Inside Look | Voices of the Revolution
Filmmakers discuss how they used stories of both well-known and lesser known figures.
Clip: 10:33
Watch 56:46
Common Ground with Jane Whitney
Can This Marriage Be Saved? Avoiding National Divorce
A look at the challenges to our national identity and the fraying ties that bind us as Americans.
Episode: S5 E501 | 56:46
Watch 56:46
Common Ground with Jane Whitney
Do Evangelicals Get A Bum Rap?
Common Ground unpacks the implications of evangelicals’ close embrace of the Republican party.
Episode: S5 E502 | 56:46
Watch 56:46
Common Ground with Jane Whitney
Democracy in Danger: Tipping Point?
A panel discusses the life-and-death battle between autocracy and democracy.
Episode: S3 E302 | 56:46
Watch 56:46
Common Ground with Jane Whitney
SCOTUS: Flash Point
Legal scholars discuss the swirling controversy enveloping SCOTUS.
Episode: S3 E301 | 56:46
Watch 56:46
Common Ground with Jane Whitney
Presidential Politics: Surviving The Cycle
A panel delves into the electoral system's fate and the future of the two-party system.
Episode: S3 E312 | 56:46
Watch 56:46
Common Ground with Jane Whitney
Reality Bites Back: America’s Trip Down Fantasy Lane
A panel explores the shift from valuing science to embracing "alternate facts,"
Episode: S3 E311 | 56:46
Watch 56:46
Common Ground with Jane Whitney
Youth Activism: Tomorrow’s Protest Today
Young people talk about their visions for the future and how they're empowering change.
Episode: S3 E310 | 56:46
Watch 56:46
Common Ground with Jane Whitney
Climate: Minutes to Midnight?
A panel discusses what can possibly be done to combat climate change.
Episode: S3 E303 | 56:46
Watch 56:46
Common Ground with Jane Whitney
Culture War: America’s Blood Sport
A panel discusses how usurping cultural identities for partisan gain hurts our nation.
Episode: S3 E305 | 56:46
Watch 56:46
Common Ground with Jane Whitney
Power Remix: Women On Fire
A panel discusses the current status of women and what feminism means to a new generation.
Episode: S3 E304 | 56:46