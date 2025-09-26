What’s the Matter with Men

Extras
Historian Annette Gordon-Reed. The American Revolution premieres November 16.
The filmmakers on how understanding the people of the Revolution can help us understand who we are.
The filmmakers discuss how the story of The American Revolution came together.
The filmmakers discuss how they crafted imagery to help tell the story of the American Revolution.
Ken Burns, Sarah Botstein, and David Schmidt on the challenges of telling America's origin story.
Step behind the scenes of Ken Burns’s new film to see how The American Revolution came to life.
A single shot echoes on Lexington Green, and the American Revolution begins.
THE AMERICAN REVOLUTION, a new six-part, 12-hour documentary from Ken Burns.
The filmmakers on how they tapped a broad range of influences to recreate the music of the era.
Filmmakers discuss how they used stories of both well-known and lesser known figures.
A look at the challenges to our national identity and the fraying ties that bind us as Americans.
Common Ground unpacks the implications of evangelicals’ close embrace of the Republican party.
A panel discusses the life-and-death battle between autocracy and democracy.
Legal scholars discuss the swirling controversy enveloping SCOTUS.
A panel delves into the electoral system's fate and the future of the two-party system.
A panel explores the shift from valuing science to embracing "alternate facts,"
Young people talk about their visions for the future and how they're empowering change.
A panel discusses what can possibly be done to combat climate change.
A panel discusses how usurping cultural identities for partisan gain hurts our nation.
A panel discusses the current status of women and what feminism means to a new generation.