© 2024 Connecticut Public

FCC Public Inspection Files:
WEDH · WEDN · WEDW · WEDY · WNPR
WPKT · WRLI-FM · WEDW-FM · Public Files Contact
ATSC 3.0 FAQ
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Common Ground with Jane Whitney

Culture War: America’s Blood Sport

Season 3 Episode 305 | 56m 46s

The poisonous cocktail of social polarization is ripping apart the shared American identity that made the country a ‘melting pot’. A diverse panel discusses how usurping racial, religious, sexual, and cultural identities for partisan gain pours salt into our national wounds, provokes violence, and threatens our democracy.

Aired: 01/21/24 | Expires: 01/21/27
Distributed nationally by American Public Television
Extras
Watch 0:30
NOVA
Building the Eiffel Tower Preview
Explore the engineering behind Paris’s iconic landmark, the tallest structure of its time.
Preview: S51 E3 | 0:30
Watch 0:30
NOVA
Easter Island Origins Preview
Surprising new evidence is rewriting the story of the giant stone heads of Easter Island.
Preview: S51 E2 | 0:30
Watch 0:30
NOVA
When Whales Could Walk Preview
Giant fossils uncovered in the Sahara Desert reveal new secrets of how whales evolved.
Preview: S51 E1 | 0:30
Watch 1:00
Season 4 Preview
Change is on the horizon. Season 4 premiere on Sunday, January 7 at 9/8c.
Preview: S4 | 1:00
Watch 41:25
Hijos Del Desierto (Sons of the Desert)
Episode 9
Josefina asks Antonia for help finding her fiancé.
Episode: S1 E109 | 41:25
Watch 42:24
Hijos Del Desierto (Sons of the Desert)
Episode 10
Pedro searches for the soldier's identity while Eloi seeks revenge at the port.
Episode: S1 E110 | 42:24
Watch 43:33
Hijos Del Desierto (Sons of the Desert)
Episode 7
The Nazis are ready to smuggle their goods into Chile, but Pedro steals everything.
Episode: S1 E107 | 43:33
Watch 43:40
Hijos Del Desierto (Sons of the Desert)
Episode 6
Gaspar and the police are following false leads regarding recent events at the port.
Episode: S1 E106 | 43:40
Watch 42:24
Hijos Del Desierto (Sons of the Desert)
Episode 5
Eloísa is fired from the British Hospital after the attempted murder of Gato,
Episode: S1 E105 | 42:24
Watch 42:48
Hijos Del Desierto (Sons of the Desert)
Episode 8
Josefina blames Eloísa for her breakup with Gaspar, causing a scandal in Valparaíso.
Episode: S1 E108 | 42:48
Latest Episodes
All
  • All
  • Common Ground with Jane Whitney Season 3
  • Common Ground with Jane Whitney Season 2
Watch 56:46
Common Ground with Jane Whitney
Democracy in Danger: Tipping Point?
A panel discusses the life-and-death battle between autocracy and democracy.
Episode: S3 E302 | 56:46
Watch 56:46
Common Ground with Jane Whitney
SCOTUS: Flash Point
Legal scholars discuss the swirling controversy enveloping SCOTUS.
Episode: S3 E301 | 56:46
Watch 56:46
Common Ground with Jane Whitney
The American Dream: Wake Up Call?
This episode examines the connections between our political and economic crises.
Episode: S3 E306 | 56:46
Watch 56:46
Common Ground with Jane Whitney
Climate: Minutes to Midnight?
A panel discusses what can possibly be done to combat climate change.
Episode: S3 E303 | 56:46
Watch 56:46
Common Ground with Jane Whitney
Power Remix: Women On Fire
A panel discusses the current status of women and what feminism means to a new generation.
Episode: S3 E304 | 56:46
Watch 56:46
Common Ground with Jane Whitney
Game Over: Politics & Sports
Examine Americans’ perception of the appropriate social role of sports.
Episode: S2 E202 | 56:46
Watch 56:46
Common Ground with Jane Whitney
Power Remix: Women On Top
Guests will discuss the history of the women’s movement and the hurdles that remain.
Episode: S2 E206 | 56:46
Watch 56:46
Common Ground with Jane Whitney
Is Social Media The End of Civilization?
Examine how the democratization of media has become a threat to democracy
Episode: S2 E205 | 56:46
Watch 56:46
Common Ground with Jane Whitney
Democracy In Color
A panel discusses the role of race in American politics.
Episode: S2 E207 | 56:46
Watch 56:46
Common Ground with Jane Whitney
A Tale of Two Economies
A panel discusses how wealth inequality is making America poor.
Episode: S2 E211 | 56:46