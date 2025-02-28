© 2025 Connecticut Public

FCC Public Inspection Files:
WEDH · WEDN · WEDW · WEDY
WECS · WEDW-FM · WNPR · WPKT · WRLI-FM · WVOF
Public Files Contact · ATSC 3.0 FAQ
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Great Performances

The Magic of Nureyev

Season 52 Episode 10

Experience Rudolf Nureyev’s revolutionary 1964 production of "Swan Lake" with ballerina Margot Fonteyn through extensive excerpts and interviews with their fellow dancers Michael Birkmeyer, Gisela Cech and others as they analyze Nureyev’s virtuosity.

Aired: 04/10/25
Major series funding for GREAT PERFORMANCES is provided by The Joseph & Robert Cornell Memorial Foundation, the Anna-Maria and Stephen Kellen Arts Fund, the LuEsther T. Mertz Charitable Trust, Sue and Edgar Wachenheim III, Jody and John Arnhold, the Abra Prentice Foundation, The Starr Foundation, The Philip and Janice Levin Foundation, the Kate W. Cassidy Foundation, the Thea Petschek Iervolino Foundation, Seton J. Melvin, the Estate of Worthington Mayo-Smith, the Jack Lawrence Charitable Remainder Trust Worchell Lawrence, and Ellen and James S. Marcus.
Extras
Watch 0:30
Independent Lens
Trailer | WE WANT THE FUNK!
The dynamic story of funk music, from early roots to the explosion of '70s urban funk to influences.
Preview: S26 E15 | 0:30
Watch 0:30
Changing Planet
Season 4 Preview
Dr. M. Sanjayan investigates the largest river restoration ever attempted in the United States.
Preview: S4 E1 | 0:30
Watch 0:30
Nature
Preview of Katavi: Africa's Fallen Paradise: Salvation
After the drought, the rains finally come. But can Katavi survive the flooding?
Preview: S43 E12 | 0:30
Watch 0:30
Call the Midwife
Episode 4 Preview
The sisters welcome a new postulant, Sister Catherine, to Nonnatus House.
Preview: S14 E4 | 0:30
Watch 0:30
NOVA
Secrets of the Forest Preview
Follow scientists in a quest to understand how complex forest ecosystems can help cool our planet.
Preview: S52 E8 | 0:30
Watch 0:30
Call the Midwife
Episode 3 Preview
Rosalind delivers a baby with a suspicious spinal lesion. A sudden gas explosion shocks all.
Preview: S14 E3 | 0:30
Watch 2:28
Great Performances
Rudolf Nureyev Performs in Swan Lake
Rudolf Nureyev performs a solo in Swan Lake.
Clip: S52 E10 | 2:28
Watch 2:17
Great Performances
Nureyev in Russia
At 23, Nureyev fled Russia to seek asylum in Paris.
Clip: S52 E10 | 2:17
Watch 5:06
Great Performances
Rudolf Nureyev and Margot Fonteyn
The relationship between Rudolf Nureyev and legendary ballerina Margot Fonteyn.
Clip: S52 E10 | 5:06
Watch 0:30
NOVA
Revolutionary War Weapons Preview
Explore key military technologies in the American colonies’ fight for freedom.
Preview: S52 E7 | 0:30
Latest Episodes
All
  • All
  • Great Performances Season 52
  • Great Performances Season 51
  • Great Performances Season 50
  • Great Performances Season 49
  • Great Performances Season 48
  • Great Performances Season 47
  • Great Performances Season 46
  • Great Performances Season 45
  • Great Performances Season 44
  • Great Performances Season 43
  • Great Performances Season 42
  • Great Performances Season 41
  • Great Performances Season 40
  • Great Performances Season 39
  • Great Performances Season 38
  • Great Performances Season 37
  • Great Performances Season 36
  • Great Performances Season 35
Great Performances
Great Performances at the Met: Grounded
Follow a fighter pilot who operates a drone in a high-tech world battling both war and motherhood.
Episode: S52 E8
Watch 1:30:41
Great Performances
Andrea Bocelli 30th – The Celebration
Experience the world-renowned Italian tenor’s 30th anniversary concert.
Episode: S52 E7 | 1:30:41
Watch 1:53:17
Great Performances
Movies for Grownups® Awards 2025 with AARP The Magazine
AARP’s Movies for Grownups hosted by Alan Cumming.
Episode: S52 E6 | 1:53:17
Watch 1:25:09
Great Performances
From Vienna: The New Year’s Celebration 2025
Experience this annual concert conducted by Riccardo Muti with PBS favorite Hugh Bonneville as host.
Episode: S52 E5 | 1:25:09
Watch 1:15:56
Great Performances
Henry Mancini 100 at the Hollywood Bowl
Celebrate the centennial birthday of composer Henry Mancini with Michael Bublé and more.
Episode: S52 E4 | 1:15:56
Watch 1:23:11
Great Performances
Patsy Cline: Walkin' After Midnight
Experience the music of Patsy Cline in a star-studded tribute concert featuring Wynonna and more.
Episode: S52 E3 | 1:23:11
Watch 1:55:25
Great Performances
Rodgers & Hammerstein's 80th Anniversary
Features an all-star cast at London’s Theatre Royal Drury Lane.
Episode: S51 E22 | 1:55:25
Watch 1:13:53
Great Performances
Land of Gold
Explore Peter Sellars' San Francisco Opera production of John Adams' "Girls of the Golden West."
Episode: S52 E2 | 1:13:53
Watch 1:44:55
Great Performances
Émigré: A Musical Drama with the NY Phil
Enjoy this semi-staged oratorio following the story of Jewish refugees in World War II Shanghai.
Episode: S52 E1 | 1:44:55
Great Performances
Great Performances at the Met: Madama Butterfly
Soprano Asmik Grigorian stars as Cio-Cio-San in her Met Opera debut.
Episode: S51 E28