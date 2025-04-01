Next to Normal

Extras
Ummat Somjee goes to Thailand to observe the cultural tradition of fighting beetles.
On the plains of South Africa, an army of dung beetles recycle the dung of large mammals.
An intimate portrayal of three families confronting the unique challenges of Alzheimer’s.
Gavin Svenson heads to the Brazilian rainforest to sample the diversity of mantises.
Nancy’s wedding plans take a surprising turn. Sister Catherine takes her First Vows.
Forensic science is put to the test after the first-ever staged multi-vehicle pileup.
An elusive photographer uses street art tactics to share his previously unknown work with the world.
Jesse Barber and Akito Kawahara study the evolutionary arms race between bats and moths.
Monarch butterflies winter in the fir forests of Michoacan, Mexico, after an epic migration.
Joyce faces a disciplinary hearing over a recent complaint which has been upheld.
Discover Agustin Barrios’ rise from rural Paraguay to becoming a pioneering guitar composer.
Discover Rachmaninoff's reinvention as an American artist after losing everything in Russia.
Explore Boccherini’s love for Madrid through a musical night tour of the city with Scott Yoo.
Benjamin Bernheim performs the title role of the tormented poet.
Explore Chopin’s musical evolution from Poland to Paris with Scott Yoo and pianist Jan Lisiecki.
Experience Rudolf Nureyev’s legendary production of “Swan Lake” co-starring Margot Fonteyn.
Follow a fighter pilot who operates a drone in a high-tech world battling both war and motherhood.
Experience the world-renowned Italian tenor’s 30th anniversary concert.
AARP’s Movies for Grownups hosted by Alan Cumming.
Experience this annual concert conducted by Riccardo Muti with PBS favorite Hugh Bonneville as host.