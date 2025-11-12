© 2025 Connecticut Public

Great Performances

Nutcracker from English National Ballet

Season 53 Episode 5

Experience the holiday classic in a new light, featuring over 100 dancers and musicians performing at the London Coliseum.

Aired: 12/15/25
Major series funding for GREAT PERFORMANCES is provided by The Joseph & Robert Cornell Memorial Foundation, the Anna-Maria and Stephen Kellen Arts Fund, the LuEsther T. Mertz Charitable Trust, Sue and Edgar Wachenheim III, Jody and John Arnhold, the Abra Prentice Foundation, The Starr Foundation, The Philip and Janice Levin Foundation, the Kate W. Cassidy Foundation, the Thea Petschek Iervolino Foundation, Seton J. Melvin, the Estate of Worthington Mayo-Smith, the Jack Lawrence Charitable Remainder Trust Worchell Lawrence, and Ellen and James S. Marcus.
Latest Episodes
Watch 1:52:43
Great Performances
Twelfth Night
The Shakespearean comedy of mistaken identity tells the misadventures of Sebastian and Viola.
Episode: S53 E4 | 1:52:43
Watch 54:55
Great Performances
Tiler Peck: Suspending Time
Follow prima ballerina Tiler Peck as she overcomes injury and pursues a new career as choreographer.
Episode: S53 E3 | 54:55
Watch 2:42:21
Great Performances
Great Performances at the Met: Il Barbiere di Siviglia
Rossini’s effervescent comedy retakes the stage in Bartlett Sher’s madcap production.
Episode: S53 E2 | 2:42:21
Watch 53:55
Great Performances
The Magic of Grace Bumbry
Discover Grace Bumbry’s inspiring rise to global opera fame.
Episode: S53 E1 | 53:55
Great Performances
Great Performances at the Met: Salome
Director Claus Guth reimagines the biblical tale through Oscar Wilde’s haunting play.
Episode: S52 E24
Watch 1:25:09
Great Performances
Vienna Philharmonic Summer Night Concert 2025
The beloved annual concert performed by Vienna Philharmonic in Schönbrunn Palace Park.
Episode: S52 E23 | 1:25:09
Watch 2:58:47
Great Performances
Great Performances at the Met: Le Nozze di Figaro
Conductor Joana Mallwitz makes her Met debut leading the cast in Mozart’s comic masterpiece.
Episode: S52 E22 | 2:58:47
Great Performances
Great Performances at the Met: Fidelio
In her second role of this season of Great Performances at the Met, Lise Davidsen stars as Leonore.
Episode: S52 E21
Watch 2:36:40
Great Performances
Great Performances at the Met: Aida
Angel Blue makes her highly anticipated Met role debut as Aida.
Episode: S52 E20 | 2:36:40
Watch 2:24:55
Great Performances
Kiss Me, Kate
Experience this Cole Porter classic musical starring Tony winner Stephanie J. Block.
Episode: S52 E19 | 2:24:55