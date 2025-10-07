Twelfth Night

Extras
Step behind the scenes of Ken Burns’s new film to see how The American Revolution came to life.
Historian Stephen Conway. The American Revolution premieres November 16.
Historian Christopher Brown. The American Revolution premieres November 16.
Historian Jane Kamensky. The American Revolution premieres November 16.
Historian Stephen Conway on the psychological impact of Saratoga on the British.
The filmmakers on how understanding the people of the Revolution can help us understand who we are.
Filmmakers discuss how they used stories of both well-known and lesser known figures.
The filmmakers discuss how the story of The American Revolution came together.
The filmmakers discuss how they crafted imagery to help tell the story of the American Revolution.
Ken Burns, Sarah Botstein, and David Schmidt on the challenges of telling America's origin story.
Follow prima ballerina Tiler Peck as she overcomes injury and pursues a new career as choreographer.
Rossini’s effervescent comedy retakes the stage in Bartlett Sher’s madcap production.
Discover Grace Bumbry’s inspiring rise to global opera fame.
Director Claus Guth reimagines the biblical tale through Oscar Wilde’s haunting play.
The beloved annual concert performed by Vienna Philharmonic in Schönbrunn Palace Park.
Conductor Joana Mallwitz makes her Met debut leading the cast in Mozart’s comic masterpiece.
In her second role of this season of Great Performances at the Met, Lise Davidsen stars as Leonore.
Angel Blue makes her highly anticipated Met role debut as Aida.
Experience this Cole Porter classic musical starring Tony winner Stephanie J. Block.
Experience this musical by Conor McPherson featuring the music of Bob Dylan set in 1934 Minnesota.