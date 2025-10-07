© 2025 Connecticut Public

Great Performances

Twelfth Night

Season 53 Episode 4

The Shakespearean comedy of mistaken identity tells the romantic misadventures of twins Sebastian and Viola after they survive a shipwreck, including revenge plots and tricks of love. Recorded this summer at the newly renovated Delacorte Theater in Central Park, the production is directed by Tony Award nominee Saheem Ali.

Aired: 11/13/25
Major series funding for GREAT PERFORMANCES is provided by The Joseph & Robert Cornell Memorial Foundation, the Anna-Maria and Stephen Kellen Arts Fund, the LuEsther T. Mertz Charitable Trust, Sue and Edgar Wachenheim III, Jody and John Arnhold, the Abra Prentice Foundation, The Starr Foundation, The Philip and Janice Levin Foundation, the Kate W. Cassidy Foundation, the Thea Petschek Iervolino Foundation, Seton J. Melvin, the Estate of Worthington Mayo-Smith, the Jack Lawrence Charitable Remainder Trust Worchell Lawrence, and Ellen and James S. Marcus.
The American Revolution
Inside Look: Making The American Revolution
Step behind the scenes of Ken Burns’s new film to see how The American Revolution came to life.
Special:
Watch 0:30
The American Revolution
'The American Revolution Changed The World'
Historian Stephen Conway. The American Revolution premieres November 16.
Preview: 0:30
Watch 0:30
The American Revolution
'One Common Cause'
Historian Christopher Brown. The American Revolution premieres November 16.
Preview: 0:30
Watch 0:30
The American Revolution
'The Extraordinary Thing About the Patriot Side'
Historian Jane Kamensky. The American Revolution premieres November 16.
Preview: 0:30
Watch 0:33
The American Revolution
Saratoga: A Psychological Turning Point
Historian Stephen Conway on the psychological impact of Saratoga on the British.
Clip: 0:33
Watch 3:37
The American Revolution
Inside Look | People Just Like Us
The filmmakers on how understanding the people of the Revolution can help us understand who we are.
Clip: 3:37
Watch 10:33
The American Revolution
Inside Look | Voices of the Revolution
Filmmakers discuss how they used stories of both well-known and lesser known figures.
Clip: 10:33
Watch 3:57
The American Revolution
Inside Look | Finding Facts
The filmmakers discuss how the story of The American Revolution came together.
Clip: 3:57
Watch 6:29
The American Revolution
Inside Look | Making the Revolution
The filmmakers discuss how they crafted imagery to help tell the story of the American Revolution.
Clip: 6:29
Watch 6:18
The American Revolution
Inside Look | Our Origin Story
Ken Burns, Sarah Botstein, and David Schmidt on the challenges of telling America's origin story.
Clip: 6:18
