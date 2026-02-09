© 2026 Connecticut Public

Great Performances

Samara Joy at Royal Albert Hall

Season 53 Episode 8

A number one album and a double Grammy-win in 2023 put jazz vocalist Samara Joy on the map, officially establishing the Bronx native as the next jazz sensation and a legend in the making, with frequent comparisons to Ella Fitzgerald and Sarah Vaughan. Fresh from another double win at the 2025 Grammys, Joy makes her much-anticipated debut at London’s legendary Royal Albert Hall.

Aired: 02/26/26
Major series funding for GREAT PERFORMANCES is provided by The Joseph & Robert Cornell Memorial Foundation, the Anna-Maria and Stephen Kellen Arts Fund, the LuEsther T. Mertz Charitable Trust, Sue and Edgar Wachenheim III, Jody and John Arnhold, the Abra Prentice Foundation, The Starr Foundation, The Philip and Janice Levin Foundation, the Kate W. Cassidy Foundation, the Thea Petschek Iervolino Foundation, Seton J. Melvin, the Estate of Worthington Mayo-Smith, the Jack Lawrence Charitable Remainder Trust Worchell Lawrence, and Ellen and James S. Marcus.
Watch 1:54:25
Great Performances
Movies for Grownups® Awards 2026 with AARP
AARP’s Movies for Grownups hosted by Alan Cumming.
Episode: S53 E7 | 1:54:25
Watch 1:25:09
Great Performances
From Vienna: The New Year’s Celebration 2026
Ring in 2026 with the famed orchestra conducted by Yannick Nézet-Séguin hosted by Hugh Bonneville.
Episode: S53 E6 | 1:25:09
Watch 1:22:59
Great Performances
Nutcracker from English National Ballet
Experience the holiday classic in a new light.
Episode: S53 E5 | 1:22:59
Watch 1:52:43
Great Performances
Twelfth Night
The Shakespearean comedy of mistaken identity tells the misadventures of Sebastian and Viola.
Episode: S53 E4 | 1:52:43
Watch 54:55
Great Performances
Tiler Peck: Suspending Time
Follow prima ballerina Tiler Peck as she overcomes injury and pursues a new career as choreographer.
Episode: S53 E3 | 54:55
Watch 2:42:21
Great Performances
Great Performances at the Met: Il Barbiere di Siviglia
Rossini’s effervescent comedy retakes the stage in Bartlett Sher’s madcap production.
Episode: S53 E2 | 2:42:21
Watch 53:55
Great Performances
The Magic of Grace Bumbry
Discover Grace Bumbry’s inspiring rise to global opera fame.
Episode: S53 E1 | 53:55
Great Performances
Great Performances at the Met: Salome
Director Claus Guth reimagines the biblical tale through Oscar Wilde’s haunting play.
Episode: S52 E24
Watch 1:25:09
Great Performances
Vienna Philharmonic Summer Night Concert 2025
The beloved annual concert performed by Vienna Philharmonic in Schönbrunn Palace Park.
Episode: S52 E23 | 1:25:09
Watch 2:58:47
Great Performances
Great Performances at the Met: Le Nozze di Figaro
Conductor Joana Mallwitz makes her Met debut leading the cast in Mozart’s comic masterpiece.
Episode: S52 E22 | 2:58:47