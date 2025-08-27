© 2025 Connecticut Public

Season 1 Episode 1 | 1hr 27m 59s

MAKE A CIRCLE follows a group of early educators who are determined to change a child care system where parents can’t afford to pay and teachers can’t afford to stay. Capturing the magic they create in the classroom, the struggles they endure at home, and their tireless efforts to elevate their profession, MAKE A CIRCLE is a promising blueprint for an early education system that benefits everyone.

Aired: 08/31/25 | Expires: 11/30/25
