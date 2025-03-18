© 2025 Connecticut Public

PBS News Hour

March 18, 2025 - PBS News Hour full episode

Season 2025 Episode 77 | 56m 44s

Tuesday on the News Hour, President Trump and Russian President Putin agree to a limited ceasefire in Ukraine. After delays in negotiations, Israel renews attacks on Gaza, killing hundreds and shattering the ceasefire with Hamas. Plus, how the Trump administration's pushback on judges challenges the system of checks and balances.

Aired: 03/17/25 | Expires: 04/17/25
Major corporate funding for the PBS News Hour is provided by BDO, BNSF, Consumer Cellular, American Cruise Lines, and Raymond James. Funding for the PBS NewsHour Weekend is provided by Consumer Cellular and Cunard Cruise Line. For a complete list of funders for the PBS NewsHour and PBS NewsHour weekend, click here.
Watch 0:30
Independent Lens
Trailer | WE WANT THE FUNK!
The dynamic story of funk music, from early roots to the explosion of '70s urban funk to influences.
Preview: S26 E15 | 0:30
Watch 0:30
Independent Lens
Trailer | Free For All: The Public Library
The story of how public libraries came to be free and open for all Americans—and remain so.
Preview: S26 E16 | 0:30
Watch 0:30
Nature
Preview of Katavi: Africa's Fallen Paradise: Salvation
After the drought, the rains finally come. But can Katavi survive the flooding?
Preview: S43 E12 | 0:30
Watch 0:30
Changing Planet
Season 4 Preview
Dr. M. Sanjayan investigates the largest river restoration ever attempted in the United States.
Preview: S4 E1 | 0:30
Watch 0:30
Call the Midwife
Episode 4 Preview
The sisters welcome a new postulant, Sister Catherine, to Nonnatus House.
Preview: S14 E4 | 0:30
Watch 0:30
NOVA
Secrets of the Forest Preview
Follow scientists in a quest to understand how complex forest ecosystems can help cool our planet.
Preview: S52 E8 | 0:30
Watch 2:00
American Masters
Art Spiegelman: Disaster is My Muse
Explore the career of cartoonist Art Spiegelman and his award-winning graphic novel Maus.
Preview: S39 E3 | 2:00
Watch 1:21
American Masters
Art Spiegelman wrote this comic about his family’s experiences on 9/11
Art Spiegelman later depicted the Twin Towers falling in his comic, “In the Shadow of No Towers.”
Clip: S39 E3 | 1:21
Watch 2:06
American Masters
One of the most important pages of Art Spiegelman’s “Maus”
In this segment of “Maus,” Art Spiegelman illustrated four Jewish victims hung by Nazis in Poland.
Clip: S39 E3 | 2:06
Watch 1:40
American Masters
How Art Spiegelman got involved in the world of underground comix
Art Spiegelman’s “Maus” was featured in the comic book “Funny Aminals” in 1972.
Clip: S39 E3 | 1:40
