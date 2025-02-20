Revolutionary War Weapons

Extras
Dr. M. Sanjayan investigates the largest river restoration ever attempted in the United States.
Explore key military technologies in the American colonies’ fight for freedom.
The coming-of-age story and rise of Ashley Chea, a Cambodian American basketball prodigy.
The midwives enter the 1970s, which brings with it new challenges for Nonnatus House.
The midwives enter the 1970s, which brings with it new challenges for Nonnatus House.
The dramatic story of the passage of the Americans with Disabilities Act (ADA) in 1990.
FRONTLINE and ProPublica investigate how an online network spread extremism and violence.
A rare glimpse of Mary as a child from 1552. There's no sign of "Bloody Mary" here?
A coronation designed for Kings, presented some problems for the first Queen.
Lucy investigates Queen Mary I - was she really as bloody as history suggests?
Latest Episodes
All
-
All
-
NOVA Season 52
-
NOVA Season 51
-
NOVA Season 50
-
NOVA Season 49
-
NOVA Season 48
-
NOVA Season 47
-
NOVA Season 46
-
NOVA Season 45
-
NOVA Season 44
-
NOVA Season 43
-
NOVA Season 42
-
NOVA Season 41
-
NOVA Season 40
-
NOVA Season 39
-
NOVA Season 38
-
NOVA Season 37
-
NOVA Season 36
-
NOVA Season 35
-
NOVA Season 34
-
NOVA Season 33
-
NOVA Season 32
-
NOVA Season 31
-
NOVA Season 30
-
NOVA Season 28
-
NOVA Season 27
-
NOVA Season 23
Follow the investigation into the deadly container ship collision that closed the Port of Baltimore.
Archaeologists uncover new truths about Pompeii, a wealthy Roman playground with dark secrets.
A long-lost ancient cemetery opens the door to a unique period in Egyptian history.
Fossils reveal how birds survived the killer asteroid and became today’s only living dinosaurs.
Can science reveal the secrets of mysterious objects seen in our skies?
Mysterious bodies are found under one of the world’s most famous cathedrals.
From electric flight to artificial noses, engineers are finding new ways to preserve our planet.
Follow the race to build a world-class airport on the site of one of America’s busiest flying hubs.
Humans are born to roam. See how engineers are inventing new ways to explore and extend our range.
Is engineering humanity’s superpower? See how we can amplify our natural abilities in amazing ways.