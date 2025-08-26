© 2025 Connecticut Public

POV

DRIVER

Season 38 Episode 8 | 1hr 23m 03s

After losing everything, Desiree Wood takes a second lease on life as a long-haul trucker. While she struggles to balance life on the road with her ambitions as the head of a driver-led movement run from the cab of her truck, Desiree and her sisterhood of truckers rally against the crushing forces of an industry that is indifferent to their survival.

Aired: 08/31/25 | Expires: 10/31/25
Major funding for POV is provided by PBS, The John D. and Catherine T. MacArthur Foundation, the Wyncote Foundation, Reva & David Logan Foundation, the Open Society Foundations and the National Endowment for the Arts. Additional funding comes from Nancy Blachman and David desJardins, Bertha Foundation, The Hollywood Foreign Press Association's Charitable Trust, Park Foundation, Sage Foundation, New York State Council on the Arts, public funds from the New York City Department of Cultural Affairs in partnership with the City Council, New York City Department of Cultural Affairs in partnership with the City Council, Chris and Nancy Plaut, Abby Pucker, Ann Tenenbaum and Thomas H. Lee and public television viewers. POV is presented by a consortium of public television stations, including KQED San Francisco, WGBH Boston and THIRTEEN in association with WNET.ORG.
Watch 52:53
POV
A New Kind of Wilderness
A family’s free life in nature is disrupted by tragedy, forcing them into modern society.
Episode: S38 E7 | 52:53
Watch 1:22:31
POV
Emergent City
A new “innovation district” tests local democracy in a divided Brooklyn community.
Episode: S38 E6 | 1:22:31
Watch 1:22:54
POV
Maya Lin: A Strong Clear Vision
Follow the journey of Maya Lin behind the controversial Vietnam Veterans Memorial in DC.
Episode: S38 E5 | 1:22:54
Watch 1:22:44
POV
The Ride Ahead
A community of disability activists help Samuel Habib, 21, navigate the path to adulthood.
Episode: S38 E4 | 1:22:44
Watch 1:22:54
POV
Made in Ethiopia
Three women navigate hope and change as a Chinese industrial zone transforms Ethiopia.
Episode: S38 E3 | 1:22:54
Watch 1:19:49
POV
Igualada: Refusing to Know Your Place
A Colombian Black rural activist's historic bid for presidency stirs a national awakening.
Episode: S38 E2 | 1:19:49
Watch 52:57
POV
Break the Game
Legend of Zelda streamer Narcissa Wright breaks records and finds love in the digital age.
Episode: S37 E13 | 52:57
Watch 1:22:44
POV
UNION
A group of Amazon workers embark on an unprecedented campaign to unionize their warehouse.
Episode: S38 E1 | 1:22:44
Watch 1:14:01
POV
The Taste of Mango
A hypnotically cinematic love letter that untangles a family’s painful unspoken past.
Episode: S37 E14 | 1:14:01
Watch 1:22:54
POV
Who I Am Not
Two South African friends born intersex change what we think about being male or female.
Episode: S37 E12 | 1:22:54