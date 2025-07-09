© 2025 Connecticut Public

FCC Public Inspection Files:
WEDH · WEDN · WEDW · WEDY
WEDW-FM · WNPR · WPKT · WRLI-FM
Public Files Contact · ATSC 3.0 FAQ
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
POV

Maya Lin: A Strong Clear Vision

Season 38 Episode 912 | 1hr 22m 54s

In a powerful exploration of art, politics and creativity, the Oscar winning film highlights the story behind the Vietnam Veterans Memorial in DC, one of the era’s most controversial monuments. At age 21, Lin, an artist and architecture student, shot to global fame when her design was selected. Facing an onslaught of public attacks, she remained steadfast in her vision.

Aired: 07/21/25 | Expires: 10/20/25
Major funding for POV is provided by PBS, The John D. and Catherine T. MacArthur Foundation, the Wyncote Foundation, Reva & David Logan Foundation, the Open Society Foundations and the National Endowment for the Arts. Additional funding comes from Nancy Blachman and David desJardins, Bertha Foundation, The Hollywood Foreign Press Association's Charitable Trust, Park Foundation, Sage Foundation, New York State Council on the Arts, public funds from the New York City Department of Cultural Affairs in partnership with the City Council, New York City Department of Cultural Affairs in partnership with the City Council, Chris and Nancy Plaut, Abby Pucker, Ann Tenenbaum and Thomas H. Lee and public television viewers. POV is presented by a consortium of public television stations, including KQED San Francisco, WGBH Boston and THIRTEEN in association with WNET.ORG.
Extras
Watch 0:30
The Great American Recipe
Episode 6 Preview
It's the finale and two rounds of cooking remain before one of the finalists gets named the winner.
Preview: S4 E6 | 0:30
Watch 3:15
Daniel Tiger's Neighborhood
Daniel Uses the Train Station Bathroom
Daniel learns all about how he can use the bathroom at the train station.
Clip: S7 E3 | 3:15
Watch 0:51
Daniel Tiger's Neighborhood
"You Can Use a Different Bathroom" Song
A song about how if you need to go potty someplace new, you can use a different bathroom.
Clip: S7 E3 | 0:51
Watch 0:58
Daniel Tiger's Neighborhood
O Visits Fairytale Bathrooms
O imagines that he can go see all types of fairytale bathrooms!
Clip: S7 E3 | 0:58
Watch 1:38
Daniel Tiger's Neighborhood
Sienna Uses The Potty at a Music Festival
Sienna goes to a festival with her family and learns to use the potty at a public event!
Clip: S7 E3 | 1:38
Watch 1:57
Daniel Tiger's Neighborhood
Jodi Uses the Potty at a Concert
Jodi is at the neighborhood concert and learns how she can use an outdoor bathroom there!
Clip: S7 E3 | 1:57
Watch 0:30
The Great American Recipe
Episode 5 Preview
In week five, the home cooks have to make a dish from a family tradition and an heirloom recipe.
Preview: S4 E5 | 0:30
Watch 0:30
Grantchester
Episode 8 Preview
Alphy and Geordie clash over how to approach a murder case.
Preview: S10 E8 | 0:30
Watch 1:24
Grantchester
Episode 8 Scene
Mrs. C. and Jack prepare for a visit from Daniel’s parents. Meanwhile, Alphy confides in Geordie.
Clip: S10 E8 | 1:24
Watch 0:30
The Great American Recipe
Episode 4 Preview
The home cooks step outside their comfort zones in two rounds of cooking.
Preview: S4 E4 | 0:30
Latest Episodes
All
  • All
  • Season 38
  • Season 37
  • Season 36
  • POV Season 35
  • POV Season 34
  • POV Season 33
  • POV Season 32
  • POV Season 31
  • POV Season 30
  • POV Season 29
  • POV Season 28
  • POV Season 27
  • POV Season 26
  • POV Season 25
  • POV Season 24
  • POV Season 23
  • POV Season 22
  • POV Season 21
  • POV Season 20
  • POV Season 19
  • POV Season 18
  • POV Season 17
  • POV Season 16
  • POV Season 15
  • POV Season 14
  • POV Season 13
  • POV Season 12
  • POV Season 11
  • POV Season 10
  • POV Season 9
  • POV Season 8
  • POV Season 7
  • POV Season 6
  • POV Season 4
  • POV Season 3
  • POV Season 2
  • POV Season 1
Watch 1:22:44
POV
The Ride Ahead
A community of disability activists help Samuel Habib, 21, navigate the path to adulthood.
Episode: S38 E4 | 1:22:44
Watch 1:22:54
POV
Made in Ethiopia
Three women navigate hope and change as a Chinese industrial zone transforms Ethiopia.
Episode: S38 E3 | 1:22:54
Watch 1:19:49
POV
Igualada: Refusing to Know Your Place
A Colombian Black rural activist's historic bid for presidency stirs a national awakening.
Episode: S38 E2 | 1:19:49
Watch 52:57
POV
Break the Game
Legend of Zelda streamer Narcissa Wright breaks records and finds love in the digital age.
Episode: S37 E13 | 52:57
Watch 1:22:44
POV
UNION
A group of Amazon workers embark on an unprecedented campaign to unionize their warehouse.
Episode: S38 E1 | 1:22:44
Watch 1:14:01
POV
The Taste of Mango
A hypnotically cinematic love letter that untangles a family’s painful unspoken past.
Episode: S37 E14 | 1:14:01
Watch 1:22:54
POV
Who I Am Not
Two South African friends born intersex change what we think about being male or female.
Episode: S37 E12 | 1:22:54
Watch 21:09
POV
POV Shorts: A Swim Lesson
Kids learn to swim - and, in their lessons, we discover profound wisdom for all.
Episode: S37 E705 | 21:09
Watch 40:19
POV
POV Shorts: Until He's Back
Ahmed must find a way to get his son’s remains back home to Morocco so he can say goodbye.
Episode: S37 E706 | 40:19
Watch 1:22:30
POV
The Body Politic
In Baltimore, a young mayor fights to enact a bold plan to end chronic violence.
Episode: S37 E11 | 1:22:30