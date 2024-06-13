© 2024 Connecticut Public

Professor T

Heir to the Throne

Season 3 Episode 1 | 50m 56s

Professor T is banged up in prison awaiting trial. He is not your typical inmate; the sights, sounds and smells are difficult for him. His mother and his therapist are very worried about him and his police colleagues Dan and Lisa try to distract him with a murder case involving two brothers.

Aired: 06/15/24 | Expires: 06/30/24
Funding for Professor T is provided by Viking.
Watch 53:17
Professor T
Attachment Issues
A woman is found dead at the scene of a car crash, but the accident didn’t kill her.
Episode: S3 E6 | 53:17
Watch 50:12
Professor T
The Conference
The Professor must prove his innocence to regain his reputation.
Episode: S3 E5 | 50:12
Watch 50:46
Professor T
A Little Drop of Poison
The police need his help following a series of unexplained deaths.
Episode: S3 E4 | 50:46
Watch 52:13
Professor T
Truth and Justice
Professor T is up in court and he must decide whether to save himself or his former lover.
Episode: S3 E3 | 52:13
Watch 50:02
Professor T
The Perfect Picture
A bride is found dead on her wedding night floating in the hotel swimming pool.
Episode: S3 E2 | 50:02
Watch 52:27
Professor T
Swansong
The CID team blunder into a Drugs Squad operation that might implicate their colleague.
Episode: S2 E6 | 52:27
Watch 50:38
Professor T
The Trial
A caretaker is accused of shooting dead his rich employer. Is it an open and shut case?
Episode: S2 E5 | 50:38
Watch 49:53
Professor T
DNA of a Murderer
An artisan baker is found dead. Is it a case of revenge or is the killer closer to home?
Episode: S2 E4 | 49:53
Watch 50:23
Professor T
The Family
Professor T faces a macabre puzzle when a family is found dead in a grisly tableau.
Episode: S2 E3 | 50:23
Watch 50:05
Professor T
The Mask Murders
When a prominent couple are found dead, is it a copycat crime or was the wrong man tried?
Episode: S2 E2 | 50:05