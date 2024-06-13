Heir to the Throne

Extras
A woman is found dead at the scene of a car crash, but the accident didn’t kill her.
The Professor must prove his innocence to regain his reputation.
Antarctic fur seals need ice-free ground in order to breed. Why are they disappearing?
For the Blackfeet Tribe, bringing back buffalo will revitalize the landscape.
The ground is made up of both ice and frozen soil called permafrost.
Amid the world’s ecosystems in chaos, can science, nature, and tradition prepare us for the future?
The police need his help following a series of unexplained deaths.
Professor T is up in court and he must decide whether to save himself or his former lover.
A bride is found dead on her wedding night floating in the hotel swimming pool.
The CID team blunder into a Drugs Squad operation that might implicate their colleague.
A caretaker is accused of shooting dead his rich employer. Is it an open and shut case?
An artisan baker is found dead. Is it a case of revenge or is the killer closer to home?
Professor T faces a macabre puzzle when a family is found dead in a grisly tableau.
When a prominent couple are found dead, is it a copycat crime or was the wrong man tried?