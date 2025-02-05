Extras
The midwives enter the 1970s, which brings with it new challenges for Nonnatus House.
A coronation designed for Kings, presented some problems for the first Queen.
A rare glimpse of Mary as a child from 1552. There's no sign of "Bloody Mary" here?
Lucy investigates Queen Mary I - was she really as bloody as history suggests?
With the explosion of American museums in the 1950s, provenance took a backseat.
Historian Jonathan Petropoulos investigates the post-war life of former Nazi art dealer Bruno Lohse.
Father and son bond on an ambitious 350-mile bike ride in this portrait of familial love.
Faced with a looming exposé, Sophie takes matters into her own hands and comes out on top.
Faced with a looming exposé, Sophie takes matters into her own hands and comes out on top.
When Hazel Scott was accused of affiliations with communism, she was determined to clear her name.
Latest Episodes
A documentary that explores the ways in which racism intertwined with American religion.