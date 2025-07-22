© 2025 Connecticut Public

Thomas Jefferson is a two-part portrait of our enigmatic and brilliant third president. Thomas Jefferson embodies within his own life the most profound contradictions of American history: as the author of the Declaration of Independence, he gave voice to our fervent desire for freedom, but he also owned more than 150 slaves and never saw fit to free them.

Watch 4:59
Thomas Jefferson
An American Enigma
Thomas Jefferson was one of America’s founding fathers.
Clip: 4:59
Watch 2:59
Thomas Jefferson
The Road to Monticello
Upon his father’s death, Thomas Jefferson inherited several thousand acres of land.
Clip: 2:59
Watch 3:38
Thomas Jefferson
Drafting the Declaration of Independence
John Adams and Thomas Jefferson were tasked with drafting the Declaration of Independence.
Clip: 3:38
Latest Episodes
Watch 1:27:13
Thomas Jefferson
Part 1
Episode: S1 E1 | 1:27:13
Watch 1:24:43
Thomas Jefferson
Part 2
Episode: S1 E2 | 1:24:43
