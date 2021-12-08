Foxwoods now has a permanent shop to take sports bets

There’s been in-person sports betting at the Foxwoods Resort Casino for two months, but now there’s a new space dedicated to it.

Foxwoods opened its DraftKings Sportsbook on Wednesday. Officials with Foxwoods and the tribal nation that runs the casino invited a special guest for the opening: 2008 NBA Champion with the Boston Celtics Kendrick Perkins. Perkins, who works for ESPN, got to make the first bet at the Sportsbook.

“It’s not because I’m a being a homer, but I’m going to place my bet on the Boston Celtics tonight for the money line against the Clippers because the Clippers can’t stop a nosebleed,” Perkins said.

Joe Amon/Connecticut Public Lee Elci of East Lyme laying a bet on the Thursday Night Football game Minnesota Vikings over the Pittsburgh Steelers at the Foxwoods grand opening ceremony of the DraftKings Sportsbook new two-story space in the Great Cedar Casino that replaces the temporary location that premiered in September. December 08, 2021 in Mashantucket, Connecticut.

The new DraftKings Sportsbook is two stories high. The tribal nation said there are 225 seats for people to sit, eat and watch sports. The 12,000 square foot space includes many big screen televisions, several VIP lounge areas, and at least 16 stations where bets can be placed.

“We wanted it center property,” said Foxwoods Resort Casino president and CEO Jason Guyot. “We wanted it to be the highlight of the resort as we go through this next phase of the evolution of Foxwoods now with sports betting and iGaming here, live in Connecticut.”

Foxwoods has taken bets since September 30. Before the permanent location opened, betting windows and kiosks at a space usually reserved for people to bet on track racing served as the temporary retail sports betting operation for the casino.

Butler on revenue projections: ‘We’ll exceed that.’

The chairman of the tribal nation that runs Foxwoods thinks it’ll be giving the state more money in sports betting and online casino gaming revenue than expected.

The state recently said that the Mashantucket Pequot Tribal Nation took in $24 million in online sports bets in October. Rodney Butler, the chairman of the Mashantucket Pequot Tribal Nation, addressed revenue figures at the opening of the DraftKings Sportsbook, saying that November’s numbers “should be in line with that.” And then, he offered a prediction about the rest of the fiscal year.

Joe Amon/Connecticut Public The betting kiosks in areas around the casino for betting after the Foxwoods grand opening ceremony of the DraftKings Sportsbook new two-story space in the Great Cedar Casino that replaces the temporary location that premiered in September. December 08, 2021 in Mashantucket, Connecticut.

“There’s continued growth going into November that we’re pleased with and I think the state will be pleased as well,” Butler said. “The forecast that we had for this year for the tax payment to the state, we’re going to exceed that in year one.”

The Mashantucket Pequots pay a 13.75 percent tax on sports betting revenue and 18 percent on online casino gaming revenue. That money goes to the state. Butler thought that would mean $20 million for the state in year one. But now, Butler believes the payout will be higher.

The state wouldn’t confirm.

“The Administration will not speculate on future gaming revenues other than the projections which have been published by [the Connecticut Office of Policy and Management] and have been reported,” said Max Reiss, Gov. Ned Lamont’s communications director, in an email to Connecticut Public Radio.

