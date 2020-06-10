© 2021 Connecticut Public

WNPR News sports coverage brings you a mix of local and statewide news from our reporters as well as national and global news from around the world from NPR.

Sports In The Time After (But Kind Of Still During) Corona

Connecticut Public Radio | By Jonathan McNicol
Published June 10, 2020 at 1:00 PM EDT
cttenniscenter.jpg
Jonathan McNicol
/
Connecticut Public Radio
Sports stadiums have been pretty empty for about three months now, and they're likely to stay that way even if the games and matches start back up again this summer.

The leagues are working in earnest toward starting back up. The NBA has a plan. Major League Baseball can't seem to work one out. Major League Soccer might beat them both back onto the field.

How is this all going to work? What are sports going to look like when they start playing games again? Should they start playing games again?

Plus: One of the ways we've dealt with a sportsless world these last few months -- betting on esports.

And, in case you didn't know there were multiple crises on at once: a look at sports in the time of protest.

GUESTS:

  • Marc Carig - Senior writer for The Athletic, where he covers Major League Baseball
  • Ben Cohen - Sports reporter for The Wall Street Journal and the author of The Hot Hand: The Mystery and Science of Streaks
  • Seth Schiesel - A freelance writer for The New York Times and Protocol

Join the conversation on Facebook and Twitter.

Colin McEnroe and Cat Pastor contributed to this show.

Jonathan McNicol
Jonathan started at WNPR in 2010. He is as likely to produce a show on America’s jury system as he is a story on all the grossest parts of the human body. He's as likely to host a podcast on minor league baseball as he is to cover a presidential debate almost by accident. His work has been heard nationally on NPR and locally on WNPR’s talk shows and news magazines.
