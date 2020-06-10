WNPR News sports coverage brings you a mix of local and statewide news from our reporters as well as national and global news from around the world from NPR.
Sports In The Time After (But Kind Of Still During) Corona
The leagues are working in earnest toward starting back up. The NBA has a plan. Major League Baseball can't seem to work one out. Major League Soccer might beat them both back onto the field.
How is this all going to work? What are sports going to look like when they start playing games again? Should they start playing games again?
Plus: One of the ways we've dealt with a sportsless world these last few months -- betting on esports.
And, in case you didn't know there were multiple crises on at once: a look at sports in the time of protest.
GUESTS:
- Marc Carig - Senior writer for The Athletic, where he covers Major League Baseball
- Ben Cohen - Sports reporter for The Wall Street Journal and the author of The Hot Hand: The Mystery and Science of Streaks
- Seth Schiesel - A freelance writer for The New York Times and Protocol
Colin McEnroe and Cat Pastor contributed to this show.