Sports In The Time After (But Kind Of Still During) Corona

The leagues are working in earnest toward starting back up. The NBA has a plan. Major League Baseball can't seem to work one out. Major League Soccer might beat them both back onto the field.

How is this all going to work? What are sports going to look like when they start playing games again? Should they start playing games again?

Plus: One of the ways we've dealt with a sportsless world these last few months -- betting on esports.

And, in case you didn't know there were multiple crises on at once: a look at sports in the time of protest.

GUESTS:

Marc Carig - Senior writer for The Athletic , where he covers Major League Baseball

- Senior writer for , where he covers Major League Baseball Ben Cohen - Sports reporter for The Wall Street Journal and the author of The Hot Hand: The Mystery and Science of Streaks

- Sports reporter for and the author of Seth Schiesel - A freelance writer for The New York Times and Protocol

Join the conversation on Facebook and Twitter.

Colin McEnroe and Cat Pastor contributed to this show.