Reporter's Notebook: Defining the role of Connecticut's prison ombudsman

When two people incarcerated inside a Connecticut prison recently went on a hunger strike, they cited a range of concerns, from frequent lockdowns, to the quality of health care people in prison receive.

For advocates in the state, making progress to address concerns like those has required sustained efforts in the legislature, sometimes over a period of years.

That work will get a significant boost in the months ahead, however, now that a watchdog for Connecticut's prison system is in place.

DeVaughn Ward, an attorney who took on the role on an interim basis, recently met with reporter Ashad Hajela to describe his vision for the office, which provides independent oversight of the Department of Correction.

In an interview last month, Ward said he views his role as being a mediator between corrections officials and the incarcerated population. The ombudsman should also strive for legislative support, he said.

“I view myself as the chief advocate for the incarcerated population at the legislature, in terms of opining and offering testimony on bills that impact their conditions of confinement," he said.

Ward is managing attorney at a private law practice in Hartford. He previously worked in state and local government in Connecticut, and served from 2020 to 2023 as senior legislative counsel for the Marijuana Policy Project.

Ward has also represented incarcerated people in lawsuits filed against the Department of Correction, including some that resulted in significant settlements.

Right now, Ward’s priority is to get more funding from the legislature for his office, which needs additional staff. Ward noted that in New Jersey, the corrections ombudsperson’s office has more than 20 staff positions.

It’s also unclear if Ward will hold the position permanently. The advisory committee this summer initiated a new search for a permanent ombudsman. The person selected for the role will receive a two-year appointment.

But people familiar with the work told us Ward is a good fit. Barbara Fair, a longtime reform advocate from the group Stop Solitary CT, said Ward's legal background makes him well suited for the role.

Looking at the months ahead, Ward asked for lawmakers and the public to have patience while he begins the ombudsman’s work.

“I have the belief and the hope that the folks over at DOC are trying to just do their jobs and also get home safely to their families,” he said. “And so, try to give everybody that measure of grace.”