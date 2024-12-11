Religion, Racism & Reconciliation is a ground-breaking documentary that explores the ways in which racism is intertwined with American religion. It follows the stories of individuals and communities of faith who are engaged in addressing the issues of systemic racism, such as - voting rights, income inequality and mass incarceration. We hear from a broad range of academic and religious luminaries who provide historical and sociological perspectives on the contradiction of an American society that values individual freedom and equality while ignoring the realities of slavery, segregation and racism. The documentary shows that while religion plays a part in our racial division, it also is a meaningful force in our nation’s healing and reconciliation.

Religion, Racism & Reconciliation premieres on CPTV on Wednesday, December 18, 2024 at 10 p.m. It will also be available to stream on this page, on Connecticut Public+, at video.cptv.org, and on YouTube.