The High School That Rocked! tells the story of how six legendary bands in the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame— the Doors, Cream, Sly & the Family Stone, the Rascals, the Animals, and the Yardbirds (with Jeff Beck and Jimmy Page)—all performed at Staples High School in Westport, CT from 1966-68, creating indelible memories for local students. The show captures a unique moment in time--one that's highly unlikely to ever happen again.

The High School That Rocked! won the Jury Prize for Best Regional Documentary at the SENE Film, Music, & Arts Festival, was First Runner-up for Best Short Documentary at the Albuquerque Film & Music Experience, was the only documentary short screened at the 2018 Rock & Roll Hall of Fame Film Series, and was the only documentary short named as one of the Best Rock Documentaries of 2017 by veteran music writer Richie Unterberger.

The High School That Rocked! will be available to stream on Monday, October 14, 2024 on this page, at video.cptv.org, and on YouTube.