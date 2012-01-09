© 2022 Connecticut Public

Uranium Mining Near Grand Canyon To Be Limited

Published January 9, 2012 at 4:00 AM EST

(SOUNDBITE OF MUSIC)

DAVID GREENE, HOST:

NPR's business news starts with a ban on mining.

(SOUNDBITE OF MUSIC)

GREENE: A 20-year ban on new mining near the Grand Canyon is expected to be finalized today by Interior Secretary Ken Salazar. The ban would protect a million acres close to that American icon. Conservation groups are hailing the decision, but the mining industry and some Republicans say a permanent ban will hurt the nation's energy independence and also Arizona's economy. Transcript provided by NPR, Copyright NPR.