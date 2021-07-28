CDC Mask Guidance Under Review, Could Apply To 2 Conn. Counties

Connecticut officials are reviewing new recommendations from the U.S. Centers for Disease Control that even vaccinated people return to wearing masks indoors. A spokesman for Gov. Ned Lamont on Tuesday noted that two counties, Hartford and New London, are close to the CDC's threshold for indoor masks. Updates are expected in the coming days on mask-wearing. Earlier in the day, Lamont said he'll "probably" follow the CDC's recommendations for indoor mask-wearing but acknowledged that local infection rates could be considered. Meanwhile, the state's largest teachers union wants Lamont to require mask-wearing in schools, noting large numbers of unvaccinated students.