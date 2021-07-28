© 2021 Connecticut Public

CDC Mask Guidance Under Review, Could Apply To 2 Conn. Counties

Connecticut Public Radio | By The Associated Press
Published July 28, 2021 at 10:41 AM EDT

Connecticut officials are reviewing new recommendations from the U.S. Centers for Disease Control that even vaccinated people return to wearing masks indoors. A spokesman for Gov. Ned Lamont on Tuesday noted that two counties, Hartford and New London, are close to the CDC's threshold for indoor masks. Updates are expected in the coming days on mask-wearing. Earlier in the day, Lamont said he'll "probably" follow the CDC's recommendations for indoor mask-wearing but acknowledged that local infection rates could be considered. Meanwhile, the state's largest teachers union wants Lamont to require mask-wearing in schools, noting large numbers of unvaccinated students.

Tags

BreakingCoronavirus
The Associated Press
The Associated Press is one of the largest and most trusted sources of independent newsgathering, supplying a steady stream of news to its members, international subscribers and commercial customers. AP is neither privately owned nor government-funded; instead, it's a not-for-profit news cooperative owned by its American newspaper and broadcast members.
