Connecticut Students Start Going Back To School

Students went back to school Wednesday in a handful of towns in Connecticut.

Children in most communities in the state will return to classroom in the coming days.

Tropical Storm Henri disrupted the first day of school in North Stonington.

Superintendent Peter Nero says he had to postpone the start of the school year well ahead of time, in case teachers lost power -- and were unable to receive phone calls and messages.

"We're actually one day behind now," Nero said. I had to call school off on Sunday because always when we have these issues around here we lose power and it becomes difficult."

In East Hartford, students were released early Wednesday because of the heat, but Nero says his student's don't have to worry about that... a recent renovation included air conditioning.