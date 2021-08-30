Report Finds Task Force Members Acted Reasonably In Deadly Use Of Force Shooting

A state's attorney's report issued today Monday finds that members of a law enforcement gang task force were justified in shooting a man after a car crash and foot chase. The incident took place in Hartford back in January.

Task force members were not wearing body cameras.

As part of his report on the incident, the state's attorney recommends that state and local police wear body cameras when they take part in operations with federal officials in the future.

Benicio Vasquez was not the man authorities were trying to capture, but he was with that man when investigators moved in.

Vasquez allegedly drove a Jeep at members of the task force and smashed into an FBI vehicle.

The report says as Vasquez ran away, he pulled a gun out of his jacket and opened fire at task force members.

Investigators fatally shot him.

The city of Hartford’s shot spotter system recorded the sound of ten shots in less than two seconds.

After the incident it was discovered that Vasquez's gun jammed after firing.

An autopsy found Vasquez had been drinking, and using marijuana before he was killed.

Vasquez’s mother told investigators he had been shot and wounded twice before. She said she knew it would end this way for her son.