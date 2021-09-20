Officer Charged In Fatal Crash Awaits Release On Monitoring

Nevada jail officials say a Connecticut police officer charged with driving under the influence in a Las Vegas crash that killed a fellow officer remains detained while awaiting approval for house arrest and electronic monitoring.

New Haven Officer Robert Ferraro was arrested Friday on charges of DUI resulting in death and reckless driving in the crash that killed fellow New Haven Officer Joshua Castellano.

Officials said Monday that Ferraro posted $100,000 bail, but needs approval for house arrest and electronic monitoring — a seven- to 10-day process.

It's not clear if Ferraro has a lawyer.

He has been placed on administrative leave pending an internal affairs investigation.