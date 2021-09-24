New Haven Board Of Alders Approves New Lease For Tweed Airport Operators
New Haven alders gave the green light Thursday to expanding Tweed airport. The board approved a 43-year lease, and plans for a new terminal and longer runway. A private company that manages the airport will invest $70 million into the project. Tweed will lose its only passenger service next week when American Airlines departs. But that’ll change in November. A new budget airline will launch flights between New Haven and Florida.