New Haven Board Of Alders Approves New Lease For Tweed Airport Operators

Connecticut Public Radio | By Jim Haddadin
Published September 24, 2021 at 7:11 AM EDT

New Haven alders gave the green light Thursday to expanding Tweed airport. The board approved a 43-year lease, and plans for a new terminal and longer runway. A private company that manages the airport will invest $70 million into the project. Tweed will lose its only passenger service next week when American Airlines departs. But that’ll change in November. A new budget airline will launch flights between New Haven and Florida.

Jim Haddadin
Jim Haddadin is a data journalist for The Accountability Project, Connecticut Public's investigative reporting team. He was previously an investigative producer for NBC Boston, and wrote for newspapers in Massachusetts and New Hampshire.
