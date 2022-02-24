Connecticut delegation responds to Russian invasion in Ukraine

The Connecticut congressional delegation came out hard early Thursday denouncing the invasion of Ukraine by the Russian military.

U.S. Sens. Chris Murphy and Richard Blumenthal expressed support for Ukrainians, while condemning Russian President Vladimir Putin. "Putin’s decision to invade is an evil, panicked move of weakness and will be his defining mistake. The Ukrainian people will fight for as long as it takes to secure their nation from this foreign tyrant, and the United States will stand with them," Murphy said in a tweet late Wednesday.

Blumenthal called for further sanctions against Russia and expressed U.S. support for those living in the Ukraine. "Costs & consequences must be swift, severe, & strong meeting Putin’s attack on the post-WWII world order. It is far past time to fully sanction Russia, Putin, & his oligarchs." Blumenthal tweeted Thursday morning.