State of Connecticut education in 2020-2021 school year

Connecticut Public Radio | By The Associated Press
Published March 28, 2022 at 6:13 AM EDT

A statewide report has examined the impact of the pandemic on public school students' academic performance. The Department of Education's Condition of Education in Connecticut report says while graduation rates continue to rise, there is evidence that the pandemic caused some learning loss. Among other conclusions, it found that students who attended in-person classes in the 2020-21 school year lost the least ground academically, while those who learned in hybrid or fully remote models showed weaker achievement and growth. Graduation rates increased to just under 90%, but performance on college exams declined. Chronic absenteeism also was exacerbated by the pandemic.

