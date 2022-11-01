© 2022 Connecticut Public

San Antonio residents create a touching Día de Muertos tribute to Uvalde

Texas Public Radio | By Jack Morgan
Published November 1, 2022 at 5:02 AM EDT

In San Antonio, residents are honoring the 21 people killed in the Uvalde school shooting with Día de los Muertos altars.

