New York orders Trump companies to pay $1.6M for tax fraud

By Mary Louise Kelly,
Ilya Marritz
Published January 13, 2023 at 4:04 PM EST

Donald Trump's family business has been fined $1.6 million for criminal tax fraud in New York. It is the maximum penalty allowed under state rules.

