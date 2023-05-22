© 2023 Connecticut Public

FCC Public Inspection Files:
WEDH · WEDN · WEDW · WEDY · WNPR
WPKT · WRLI-FM · WEDW-FM · Public Files Contact
ATSC 3.0 FAQ
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations

Mass. service providers for people with disabilities say proposed pay hike is still too low

New England Public Media | By Alden Bourne
Published May 22, 2023 at 9:48 AM EDT
The Massachusetts Statehouse.
Jesse Costa
/
WBUR
The Massachusetts Statehouse.

Massachusetts non-profits that provide services to those with intellectual and developmental disabilities say a proposed increase in pay from the state falls short.

The Healey administration is planning on modest jumps in reimbursement for day programs which include job readiness and recreation.

Entry-level workers for the programs would make $19 an hour and some managers about $24 per hour.

During a hearing Friday, Sharon Smith said it's not enough. Smith leads Work Incorporated, which helps adults with disabilities in eastern and central Massachusetts.

"We are competing and losing employees and candidates to the private sector and to state jobs," Smith said. "In just the past few months, Work, Inc., has lost five managers to state positions earning far higher salaries for essentially the same work."

Smith and other providers who spoke at the hearing urged the state to go well beyond the proposed increases.

The changes are scheduled to go into effect in July.

Tags
New England News Collaborative
Alden Bourne
Before joining New England Public Media, Alden was a producer for the CBS NEWS program 60 Minutes. In that role, he covered topics ranging from art, music and medicine to business, education and politics.
See stories by Alden Bourne

Stand up for civility

This news story is funded in large part by Connecticut Public’s Members — listeners, viewers, and readers like you who value fact-based journalism and trustworthy information.

We hope their support inspires you to donate so that we can continue telling stories that inform, educate, and inspire you and your neighbors. As a community-supported public media service, Connecticut Public has relied on donor support for more than 50 years.

Your donation today will allow us to continue this work on your behalf. Give today at any amount and join the 50,000 members who are building a better—and more civil—Connecticut to live, work, and play.

Donate
Related Content