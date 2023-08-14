© 2023 Connecticut Public

Georgia grand jury returns indictment in 2020 election probe

Georgia Public Broadcasting | By Stephen Fowler
Published August 14, 2023 at 10:23 PM EDT
Former President Donald Trump is seen on Jan. 28 in Columbia, S.C.
Alex Brandon
/
AP
Former President Donald Trump is seen on Jan. 28 in Columbia, S.C.

ATLANTA — A grand jury in Atlanta has presented its findings in an election interference probe to a Georgia judge, but no details were read aloud to gathered reporters.

The Fulton County clerk's office told reporters it was planning to post the indictment, but it was not immediately clear when that would happen.

The grand jury had been presented evidence in county prosecutors' investigation into the efforts of former President Donald Trump and his allies to overturn the 2020 election.

If Trump is indicted, it would be his fourth indictment in as many months.

Trump remains the front-runner for the Republican presidential nomination.

Police vehicles are seen near security barricades at the Fulton County courthouse on Aug. 7 in Atlanta.
Brynn Anderson / AP
/
AP
Police vehicles are seen near security barricades at the Fulton County courthouse on Aug. 7 in Atlanta.

The grand jury findings come less than two weeks after Trump pleaded not guilty to federal charges that he conspired to overturn the 2020 election. The charging document in that case, led by special counsel Jack Smith, mentioned Georgia nearly 50 times. And the 2020 election cases follow federal charges against Trump for allegedly mishandling government secrets, and charges in New York City for his role in orchestrating a hush money payment to an adult film actress.

Trump is the first former U.S. president to be charged with a crime.

He has denounced the various investigations into his conduct as politically motivated "witch hunts" and attacked Fani Willis, the Democratic Fulton County district attorney, long before any charges were filed.

This breaking news story will be updated substantially.

Copyright 2023 Georgia Public Broadcasting. To see more, visit Georgia Public Broadcasting.

Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis watches proceedings during a Jan. 24 hearing to decide if the final report by a special grand jury looking into possible interference in the 2020 presidential election can be released.
John Bazemore / AP
/
AP
Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis watches proceedings during a Jan. 24 hearing to decide if the final report by a special grand jury looking into possible interference in the 2020 presidential election can be released.

NPR Top Stories
Stephen Fowler
Stephen Fowler is the Producer/Back-Up Host for All Things Considered and a creative storyteller hailing from McDonough, Georgia. He graduated from Emory University with a degree in Interdisciplinary Studies. The program combined the best parts of journalism, marketing, digital media and music into a thesis on the rise of the internet rapper via the intersectionality of social media and hip-hop. He served as the first-ever Executive Digital Editor of The Emory Wheel, where he helped lead the paper into a modern digital era.
See stories by Stephen Fowler

