© 2023 Connecticut Public

FCC Public Inspection Files:
WEDH · WEDN · WEDW · WEDY · WNPR
WPKT · WRLI-FM · WEDW-FM · Public Files Contact
ATSC 3.0 FAQ
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

Atlas is the first Atlanta restaurant to earn a Michelin Star

Georgia Public Broadcasting | By Orlando Montoya
Published October 27, 2023 at 5:12 AM EDT

A MARTÍNEZ, HOST:

Atlanta joined a small list of cities and regions in the U.S. this week where restaurants can earn the coveted Michelin stars. As Orlando Montoya with Georgia Public Broadcasting reports, it's not cheap or easy to be included in the French dining guide.

ORLANDO MONTOYA: When Michelin announced earlier this year that its anonymous inspectors were in Atlanta, the speculation began - who would be recognized? The big reveal came at a packed, downtown theater where chef Freddy Money was beaming. He just got his first Michelin star for his restaurant, Atlas.

FREDDY MONEY: Very humbling. Awesome experience and shows the dedication and hard work of our whole team, so we're very proud.

MONTOYA: Also proud was Robert Butts, who runs Twisted Soul, which serves Southern cuisine like fried green tomatoes and peach cobbler. He didn't get a star, but a recommended designation, something he didn't expect.

ROBERT BUTTS: 'Cause a lot of times, you know, a lot of stuff in the South isn't respected as much.

MONTOYA: He says he's happy the French dining guide is recognizing Southern cooking.

BUTTS: It feels great because it's Atlanta. It's the first - one time them being here.

MONTOYA: No restaurants got two or three stars, the highest designations. Forty-five were recognized, at least in some way. But even those awards are getting people talking. That's why Atlanta tourism officials will pay $1 million over three years to bring the "Michelin Guide" to the city. Andrew Wilson, with the Atlanta Convention and Visitors Bureau, says it's already getting the attention of food tourists.

ANDREW WILSON: This now sets the bar for the current local chefs to strive for greater excellence.

MONTOYA: But greater excellence also could change what Atlanta diners get on their plates, says Kyle Hight, who teaches hospitality at Georgia State University.

KYLE HIGHT: It's probably going to be smaller portion sizes. It's probably going to be artfully presented.

MONTOYA: And Atlanta now joins cities like New York, Washington, D.C., and Chicago in being covered by the "Michelin Guide."

For NPR News, I'm Orlando Montoya in Atlanta.

(SOUNDBITE OF OUTKAST SONG, "SPOTTIEOTTIEDOPALISCIOUS") Transcript provided by NPR, Copyright NPR.

NPR transcripts are created on a rush deadline by an NPR contractor. This text may not be in its final form and may be updated or revised in the future. Accuracy and availability may vary. The authoritative record of NPR’s programming is the audio record.

Orlando Montoya

Stand up for civility

This news story is funded in large part by Connecticut Public’s Members — listeners, viewers, and readers like you who value fact-based journalism and trustworthy information.

We hope their support inspires you to donate so that we can continue telling stories that inform, educate, and inspire you and your neighbors. As a community-supported public media service, Connecticut Public has relied on donor support for more than 50 years.

Your donation today will allow us to continue this work on your behalf. Give today at any amount and join the 50,000 members who are building a better—and more civil—Connecticut to live, work, and play.

Donate