Plant removal begins at Bridge of Flowers ahead of extended closing for needed repairs

New England Public Media | By Alden Bourne
Published October 30, 2023 at 3:44 PM EDT
Volunteers led by Carol DeLorenzo replant items removed from the Bridge of Flowers in Shelburne Falls, Massachusetts.
Submitted Photo
/
Lynda Leitner
Volunteers led by Carol DeLorenzo replant items removed from the Bridge of Flowers in Shelburne Falls, Massachusetts.

The Bridge of Flowers in Shelburne Falls, Massachusetts, will close Tuesday, as it does every fall — but it's not expected to reopen next year. That's so needed repairs can happen.

The old trolley bridge connects Shelburne Falls to Buckland and features a walkway surrounded by plants and trees.

An engineering study found the infrastructure needs attention and everything, including the soil, needs to come off for that to happen.

Carol DeLorenzo, who is the head gardener, said the work has already begun.

"We've gotten most of the perennials off, quite a number of the shrubs," she said. "We still have shrubs and trees to deal with."

The perennials, shrubs and trees will be stored at her home and a nearby farm. DeLorenzo said the community is also pitching in.

"We're basically off-loading plants to people who feel ready to be caretakers," she said. "You know, anywhere from five to 20 plants, people are taking with them, with the hopes that they'll grow well in their places and we'll get those back."

If all goes as planned, the bridge will reopen in the spring of 2025.
New England News Collaborative
Alden Bourne
Before joining New England Public Media, Alden was a producer for the CBS NEWS program 60 Minutes. In that role, he covered topics ranging from art, music and medicine to business, education and politics.
See stories by Alden Bourne

