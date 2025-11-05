CT's oldest fuel assistance fund opens application period amid government shutdown

Connecticut’s oldest fuel assistance fund Generation Power CT, formerly known as Operation Fuel, is opening its application period amid what’s expected to be high demand due to the government shutdown.

The nonprofit isn’t losing any funding due to the government shutdown, Executive Director Perkin Simpson said. However, Generation Power CT is experiencing an increase in applications from those who rely on government funded heating assistance programs.

“We are one of the only options that they can go to,” Simpson said. “The issue is it's the same amount of money that we have to now serve a bigger population. So there is a very real, indirect issue that we may face as an organization.”

Simpson expects thousands to apply for heating assistance before the application closes Nov. 10. Recipients get a one-time $500 grant to help cover utility bills or heating fuel costs.

Generation Power Connecticut opened its application period four times this year. Previously, it only accepted applications twice per year.

“We have done it for the best interest of our clients, and seem to be working pretty smoothly as well, and it allows us to process the applications at a much quicker rate as well,” Simpson said.

On the first day of the November application period, more than 500 families applied for fuel and heating assistance, Simpson said.

“This kind of speaks to the volume,” Simpson said. “If I was to check the number right now, I wouldn't be surprised if it was double or triple that at this point.”

Simpson assured clients funding for Generation Power CT will not be directly impacted and the organization will be able to serve the same number of families.

Even before the government shutdown, funding and staffing of the Low-Income Home Energy Assistance Program (LIHEAP) were cut. Now, many of those recipients will turn to Generation Power, Simpson said.

“Those people who normally would rely on assistance from certain areas, whether it be LIHEAP, SNAP (Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program), have few options in terms of where they can turn to get assistance,” Simpson said. “So there is that very real indirect effect on the same client population that we serve.”

Moving to four week-long application periods allows Generation Power to get through applications quicker, Simpson said.

“If an individual who would qualify for a program may have a full tank or a half a tank [of oil], they can be a little bit more assured than in a couple months, if they do still need that type of assistance, that it'll be there, and they can plan accordingly,” Simpson said.

In response to the federal government shutdown, Gov. Ned Lamont said the state would support its residents.

“In Connecticut, we take care of our own and will continue to stand by our residents until this federal shutdown is resolved,” Lamont said.