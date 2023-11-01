Photos: A look at the scene of the Rafah border crossing opening

A first group of foreign passport holders have left Gaza.
It's the first time that that's happened since October 7th. They are currently inside the terminal at the Rafah border crossing and are waiting to cross into Egypt.
The Rafah border crossing into Egypt is the only land crossing in and out of Gaza, not controlled by Israel. And typically after civilians pass all the checks on the Palestinian side there, take a bus or a car a few hundred yards before they can go through to the Egyptian side and cross into Egypt.
Wounded people, along with about 500 foreign or dual nationals and aid workers are expected be allowed to leave Gaza and enter Egypt today, according to officials in Gaza.
We take a look at the scene:
