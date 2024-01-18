© 2024 Connecticut Public

Kamala Harris is stepping up to address gun violence for 2024

Published January 18, 2024 at 5:20 PM EST

Vice President Harris is taking a more front-and-center role on addressing gun violence, a key issue for young voters in 2024.

